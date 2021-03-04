Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will mark the one-year anniversary of the state first responding to the coronavirus in an evening address to Ohio residents tonight that will highlight the state's ongoing battle against COVID-19.
He is scheduled to speak at 5:30 p.m. March 4 on The Ohio Channel.
DeWine's first actions to combat the virus took place this in March 2020 when he laid down attendance limits on the annual Arnold Sports Festival in Columbus.
Less than a week later, the state reported its first case of the virus and the governor declared a state of emergency.
Now a year into the pandemic, Ohio has had 974,480 total cases of COVID-19, the Ohio Department of Health reported March 4
The number of reported cases increased by 1,875 from March 3.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 42.
The ODH reports 50,695 cumulative hospitalizations, and 7,181 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.