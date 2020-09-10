Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine urged Ohioans to get vaccinated against the flu by getting a flu shot during a Sept. 10 press conference.

He stressed the importance of getting the vaccine as health officials raised concern over Ohioans getting a potentially deadly combination of coronavirus and the flu.

“Anyone who can get vaccinated against the flu should do so,” DeWine said.

The Center for Disease Control advises anyone who is six months or older should get a flu shot. DeWine encouraged essential workers, senior citizens and pregnant women to get the shot if they can.

Updated Ohio Health Advisory System Map

In the updated Ohio Health Advisory System map, six counties were listed at the “red” level three, the second highest ranking on the map that indicates very high exposure and spread.

On that list are Butler, Mercer, Montgomery, Preble, Putnam and Summit counties. Summit County previously was at the “orange” level last week. The remaining five counties remained at the “red” level from last week.

In an example of community spread, DeWine brought attention to a fraternal club in Summit County that had two people come to the club who were contagious.

Their visit caused a total of 12 people ranging from employees, other clubs members and family members to test positive for the virus. Four of those people have been hospitalized and two are seriously ill.

“I don’t share these stories to make anyone feel bad,” DeWine said. “This is a horrible situation. I don’t think any of us want to make anyone sick, but because this virus is so dangerous, we must do whatever we can to keep ourselves and others safe.”

Lucas and Wayne counties decreased from “red” to “orange,” which indicates an increased exposure and spread.

Travel advisory

The Ohio Department of Health recommends against travel to states with high positivity rates.

If traveling to those states, ODH recommends a 14 day self-quarantine after leaving these locations.

Based on current positivity rates, Ohioans are encouraged to avoid travel to Alabama, Kansas, North Dakota and South Dakota.

ODH director update

DeWine appointed Dr. Joan Duwve as the new director of the Ohio Department of Health.

Hours after the press conference, DeWine announced Duwve had withdrawn her name from consideration for the position, citing personal reasons.

She was to start the position at the beginning of October.

Duwve currently serves as the director of public health within the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

She earned her medical degree from John Hopkins University and has a master of public health degree from the University of Michigan.

An Ohio native, she is a graduate of North Olmsted High School and of The Ohio State University.

Former Ohio Department of Health director Dr. Amy Acton left the position in June. Lance Himes was serving as acting director since then.

COVID-19 case numbers, deaths

Ohio has 134,086 total cases of COVID-19 and 4,354 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported Sept. 10.

The number of reported cases increased by 1,121 from Sept. 9.

The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 2,483,371. The new daily percent positive cases 4.4%, with a seven-day moving average of positive cases of 4.3%, according to data from Sept. 8.

The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 109 years old, with a median age of 41.

The ODH reported 30 new deaths Sept.109. The median age of those who have died is 80.

The ODH reports 14,164 individuals have been hospitalized, and 3,074 have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 64.

The ODH reports 112,140 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.

Cuyahoga County accounts for 16,479 of the cases, 2,492 hospitalizations and 613 deaths.

If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.