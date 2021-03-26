As new COVID-19 cases spiked to 2,742, their highest level in a month March 26, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine dropped by a pop-up vaccination clinic at the Albert L. and Janet A. Schultz Center Towers in Akron as part of his swing across vaccination sites.
“We’re looking for sites that are unique,” DeWine told the Cleveland Jewish News March 26. “One of the things that we’re doing with the (Ohio) National Guard is to go into senior housing, really take it to them. We have I bet 100 sites like this where we have done that.”
At a news conference, DeWine said 131,416 people in Summit County had received vaccinations, or 24.3% of the population, and that across the state, 3.1 million people have been vaccinated.
He said in the week of March 26, Ohio had about 420,000 vaccine doses and that in the coming week the number will go to 571,000 doses.
“We currently have about 1,300 locations,” he said. “But in addition, we have sites like this that are a one-day or sometimes a two-day operation.”
Next week, he said the state will open larger mass vaccination sites, including one at Summit County Fairgrounds at 229 E. Howe Road in Tallmadge, which county officials said would open by the end of the week.
DeWine called the day’s COVID-19 case number “particularly worrisome because of what we’re seeing in Michigan,” which he called a “hot spot,” and because of the uptick of cases in West Virginia.
“So, it really is a race,” he said.
Today, Fran and I visited vaccination sites in Canton and Akron. The people receiving their vaccines were eager and excited. These sites, as well as the other 1,300 plus locations, are staffed by many volunteers. We couldn’t do this without their help. pic.twitter.com/3zOoAtcyDI— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 26, 2021
Summit County Executive Ilene Shapiro said the county has put together a transportation program to help get people to vaccination sites, including the fairgrounds and the county has developed a heat map to identify cases and to get those who are vulnerable or resistant vaccinated.
Summit County Health Commissioner Donna Skoda said the county is implementing a vaccination program for people who are homebound.
“I’ve been in public health a long time, 35 years,” Skoda said. “We have never met a bug like this.”
DeWine said he has toured mass vaccination sites, both small and large. At Schultz Towers, the National Guard expected to vaccinate about 70 people March 26 with the Moderna vaccine. The team of about a dozen will return in four weeks to give the second shot.
“What’s really valuable is having the opportunity to talk with the health commissioner and to local officials and then just walk around to talk to average citizens who are getting their shots,” DeWine told the CJN. “You learn a lot. … Our challenge so far is you don’t have enough vaccine and how do you prioritize. So we did that, but now, beginning on Monday, we’ve opened it totally up. So, now the question is how do you convince more people?”
The goal, he said, is to make it available to everyone who wants the vaccine, including the homebound.
“Take it to a facility like this, where they’re bringing in buses.”
“What you’re seeing across the state is communities coming together,” DeWine said. “One of the things we’re trying to do is reach the minority population.”
He said Summit County was to break down data by census track.
“They can see where the virus is spreading is the most, and they can also see what the uptick in the vaccine is,” DeWine said. “It’s just being out and listening to those discussions, asking questions and I can take that back when I make big picture decisions.”
DeWine spoke with the CJN about the priorities in Ohio’s vaccination program.
“We set as a priority early on … people who were developmentally disabled,” DeWine said, adding someone who has Down syndrome is 10 times as likely to die from COVID-19 than someone who does not have Down syndrome.
As to upcoming holidays, DeWine suggested caution.
“I can think we can do what we have always done but we need to do it a little differently,” said DeWine, recommending people wear masks when they gather. “There’s not much spread in the classroom. … Why? Everybody’s wear a mask. So when you talk about going to synagogue, going to church, going to mosque, wherever, if people can wear a masks… it just cuts it down so much.”