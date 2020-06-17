Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced recommendations June 17 to reform law enforcement through the state by establishing police accountability and oversight measures.
“It’s time for us to do it,” he said. “It’s time for us to get these things done. There is no reason why these issues should not be dealt with.
“If we can do these things, these are very significant steps that I think will engender trust and people will be able to feel that cases are being investigated impartially. They’re going to be able to feel like there is accountability. They’re going to be able to feel that the system … will in fact work.”
Deadly force
DeWine called on the Ohio General Assembly to ban the use of police chokeholds unless the officer can justify use of deadly force.
He said the move would only be permitted if the officer is protecting their own life or the life of another.
Training
DeWine asked the Ohio General Assembly to require a person pass a psychological test to show they are fit to be in law enforcement before they enter the police academy. Under this requirement, they will also need a high school diploma and pass a drug test.
He called on members of the legislature to find a permanent funding stream for law enforcement training so continued training can be done yearly.
DeWine said police departments in larger cities are able to continue training yearly but other departments do not have the ability to do so. Thus, officers in those departments might not undergo training for multiple years.
He said there will be six hours of additional free de-escalations training, use-of-force training and implicit bias training available for Ohio police officers who have not been trained on these topics.
Use-of-force definition
DeWine is asking the general assembly to create a standard definition of “use-of-force.” All agencies in the state will then report incidents where use-of-force is done.
“Right now, unfortunately, we don’t have a holistic picture of how often use-of-force happens in Ohio, let alone if the force was justified or acceptable,” he said. “This data is simply not tracked across the state and we must begin to do that.”
The Office of Criminal Justice Services will house the information.
Independent investigations
DeWine called on the general assembly to mandate independent investigations if the event of an officer shooting or death in custody. Currently, an independent investigation does not have to occur and instead, a law enforcement agency can investigate its own incidents.
The incidents will be investigated by the Ohio Attorney General's office or another qualified and neutral agency.
The Ohio State High Way Patrol has traditionally investigated its own use-of-force incidents. Now, DeWine is directing it to refer all officer-involved shootings and in-custody deaths to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations.
DeWine said all officers should wear a body camera and is instructing that all Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are outfitted with them.
It “is a best practice and essential for transparency purposes,” he said.
Professional licensing
Currently there is no mechanism in place to revoke a certificate from law enforcement in Ohio for misconduct that is not a crime.
In cases following misconduct, the officer is able to move to a different agency with that agency being unaware of the officer’s background. DeWine said this is not acceptable for other professionals like doctors, dentists or barbers and should not be acceptable for law enforcement officers.
Moving forward, he said peace officer certificates should be treated more like professional licenses, which can be suspended or revoked. A law enforcement oversight board under the state’s attorney general’s Ohio Peace Officer Training Commission will be established and be given that authority.
The board will work law enforcement experts will establish standards and a code of conduct for Ohio’s law enforcement professionals.
Those in law enforcement who fail to report violations by other officer could also face penalties.
DeWine said there are officers out there who “should not be police officers.”
Yost echoed the governor’s thoughts and in speaking directly to law enforcement officers, said those bad officers are making the job harder.
“Those bad cops, and you know who they are, they’re making your job and your mission harder,” Yost said. “Those few bad cops are putting your life in jeopardy. They’re making you less safe on the street. They’re why you’re being painting with the same broad brush.”