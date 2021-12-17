With two other social ventures under his belt, Matt Fieldman of Beachwood launched the Rekindle Fellowship in April 2021 along with trained DEI facilitator Charmaine Rice as a way to facilitate friendly and challenging conversations between Cleveland’s Jewish and Black communities.
Now two cohorts deep, the third cohort is set to be announced in January 2022. To date, Rekindle has graduated 26 fellows - 13 in the spring and 13 in the fall - with the third cohort slated to engage 16 Jewish and Black community members. In 2020, Fieldman was also the recipient of a Jewish Federation of Cleveland microgrant through the Young Leadership Division’s Microgrant Program.
Previously, Fieldman helped launch EDWINS Leadership & Restaurant Institute and Cleveland Codes. He was also a member of the Cleveland Jewish News’ inaugural class of 18 Difference Makers in 2015, and a 2019 fellow with the Civil Society Fellowship, a partnership between the Anti-Defamation League and the Aspen Institute. Outside of his community work, Fieldman is executive director of America Works, which is based at MAGNET in Cleveland.
“In creating those, I got a chance to interact with great people – both from the Jewish community and Cleveland’s Black community,” said Fieldman, who attends Congregation Shaarey Tikvah in Beachwood. “It bothered me that no one knew each other or interacted. There is a lot of work going on in parallel in areas like voter registration and criminal justice reform. Given limited time and money, it made the most sense to combine those efforts and find a way to work together. So, I wanted to create a platform exactly for that.”
Fieldman said the idea was also partially born out of our habit as people to remain in a bubble of people who are similar to us – who look like us, talk like us, think like us and believe in the same things as us. Rekindle cohorts work to take collaborative action, through activities like assigned readings, group discussions, and dissecting where one exists within their community, all of which have been well received, he said.
“In light of that, I thought it was really important to intentionally bring people together from those communities,” Fieldman said. “This is my way of empowering others to do what I’ve done. I’d like to give others the connections they need to different communities so they can work with them, not just work for them. The other piece is skill-building and sharing, trying to empower leaders of both communities to take their ideas, take what they’re passionate about and make that a reality.”
And Kate Kaput, communications manager for Cleveland Clinic, was in Rekindle’s second cohort that graduated in November. She told the CJN that after working at the Union for Reform Judaism for 13½ years in a remote position, she felt disconnected from her community. That led her to get involved in Rekindle, by the suggestion of fellow cohort member Jeremy Umansky, owner of Larder Delicatessen and Bakery in Cleveland.
“It was equal parts wanting to reconnect with my Judaism and the Jewish community, but also since I’d been doing a lot of racial equity work with URJ, it felt up my alley,” said Kaput, who lives in Cleveland’s Tremont, neighborhood. “I wanted to make those connections, broaden my commitment to racial justice and become engaged locally.”
While engaging in the second cohort, Kaput said it felt like a natural progression of her initial experience in the fight for racial justice.
“It’s not enough to just teach yourself and learn about racial justice and inequality, you have to take the step to talk to other Jews and Black folks in Cleveland about what is going on in the world, the city and our personal lives, and how these events impact each other,” she said. “Rekindle was this really interesting opportunity to bring people together who have opted in to do this kind of learning from and with another.”
After her involvement, Kaput said she believes the fellowship solidified the lessons she’d learned about racial justice over the years and made it personal.
“Building those relationships through the fellowship personalizes things because when you see specific issues being related to people you know and care about, they embed themselves in you more deeply,” she said. “You can read all of the books in the world, listen to all of the podcasts, but unless you’re taking these issues to heart in what they mean to other human beings, you’re still a degree removed from that. A program like this allowed us to make that connection, but also address the hard parts and go deeper with one another in a safe space.”
While Cleveland is the only chapter of Rekindle right now, Fieldman said he would like to see it in other communities. He also has plans to add a midweek cohort and work to develop a grant program to award to participants.
“If you have a great idea, the first thing you’re going to need is money,” he said. “And money shouldn’t be the only thing preventing the two communities from working together. Those grants could be the thing to enhance what we’re trying to do here.”