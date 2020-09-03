Harlan Diamond has officially sold Landerhaven in Mayfield Heights to Driftwood Restaurants & Catering.
Under Diamond’s 60-year reign as president and founder of Landerhaven and Executive Caterers, the space hosted thousands of weddings, bar and bat mitzvah parties, corporate events and other celebrations.
“We’re extremely excited as a young organization to be able to take on something that Harlan created that’s so special to the community and put our own touch on it,” Chris Hodgson, president of Driftwood Catering, told the CJN on Sept. 2.
Hodgson said he and his partner Scott D. Kuhn, founder and CEO of Driftwood, will begin fully renovating Landerhaven at the end of the year.
“We’re doing a complete interior and exterior design change,” Hodgson said.
Within the next couple of weeks, Hodgson said 3D renderings of Driftwood’s plans will be available for guests to view as part of a virtual tour.
Hodgson expects the renovations will be completed by April 1, 2021, and said he and Kuhn are excited to share Landerhaven’s “new look” with the general public.
Driftwood intends to expand Landerhaven’s kosher kitchen.
“There are no kosher events until the end of the year, so we just started working on looking at purchasing new equipment for the kosher side,” Hodgson said. “We’re excited to expand that work in the future and we’re looking forward to that as a big piece of our business, because we do work with so many different Jewish organizations.”
Hodgson noted Driftwood did not buy Executive Caterers, the catering division of Landerhaven, and is shopping kosher certification agencies.
“We did interview all of the employees,” Hodgson said. “Of course, we are going through a pandemic right now, (but) we offered them all positions and part times with what we’re able to provide.”
Hodgson described Diamond as having set the tone for caterers in Cleveland and around the country for over six decades.
“We’re just excited that there’s a little passing of the torch,” Hodgson said. “We got some big shoes to fill. We’re going to do some things differently, but we’re going to grow on the success that they’ve already created.”