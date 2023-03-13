Diane & Lydia - gavel.jpg

Diane Frankel receives the gavel from Lydia Frankel as she becomes chair of the Israel Bonds Cleveland Women’s Division during its advisory council meeting March 1 at Beechmont Country Club in Orange.

 Joseph Pollack Joseph L. Pollack- Pollack Studio

Lydia Frankel passed the gavel to Diane Frankel as more than 50 supporters and investors attended the Israel Bonds Cleveland Women’s Division Advisory Council meeting and program March 1 at Beechmont Country Club in Orange.

Diane Frankel was installed as the chair of the Cleveland Women’s Division for a two-year term, while Lydia Frankel was lauded for her past leadership and service. During Lydia Frankel’s term, the division raised over $6 million of Israel bond investments, according to a news release. The Frankels are not related.

The program included entertainment by Israeli pianist Yaron Kohlberg, president of Piano Cleveland.

Kohlberg piano 1.jpg

Israeli pianist Yaron Kohlberg provides entertainment during the evening.

Israel bonds, which start online at $36, are investments in the state of Israel. They can be purchases as investments in portfolios and IRAs, as gifts to family and friends, and as donations to charitable causes, the release stated.

Development Corporation for Israel/Israel Bonds ranks among Israel’s most valued economic and strategic resources, with a record of proven success spanning over 71 years. Praised for its dependability, the bonds organization has helped build every sector of Israel’s economy, according to the release.

Audience.jpg

Over 50 supporters and investors hear about Israel bonds at the Cleveland Women’s Division Advisory Council meeting.

Since the first Israel bonds were issued in 1951, worldwide sales have exceeded $48 billion. Proceeds from the sale of Israel bonds have played a decisive role in Israel’s rapid evolution into a groundbreaking, global leader in high-tech, greentech and biotech, the release stated.

How do you feel about this article?

Choose from the options below.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you