Lydia Frankel passed the gavel to Diane Frankel as more than 50 supporters and investors attended the Israel Bonds Cleveland Women’s Division Advisory Council meeting and program March 1 at Beechmont Country Club in Orange.
Diane Frankel was installed as the chair of the Cleveland Women’s Division for a two-year term, while Lydia Frankel was lauded for her past leadership and service. During Lydia Frankel’s term, the division raised over $6 million of Israel bond investments, according to a news release. The Frankels are not related.
The program included entertainment by Israeli pianist Yaron Kohlberg, president of Piano Cleveland.
Israel bonds, which start online at $36, are investments in the state of Israel. They can be purchases as investments in portfolios and IRAs, as gifts to family and friends, and as donations to charitable causes, the release stated.
Development Corporation for Israel/Israel Bonds ranks among Israel’s most valued economic and strategic resources, with a record of proven success spanning over 71 years. Praised for its dependability, the bonds organization has helped build every sector of Israel’s economy, according to the release.
Since the first Israel bonds were issued in 1951, worldwide sales have exceeded $48 billion. Proceeds from the sale of Israel bonds have played a decisive role in Israel’s rapid evolution into a groundbreaking, global leader in high-tech, greentech and biotech, the release stated.