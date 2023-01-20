Kevin S. Adelstein, president of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company and publisher and CEO of the Cleveland Jewish News, announced several promotions of CJPC employees on Jan. 16, effective immediately.
Tracy DiDomenico, controller, was promoted to chief financial officer, Bob Jacob, managing editor, was promoted to editor, Adam Jacob, account executive, was promoted to senior account executive and Jessica Simon, designer, was promoted to senior designer.
“Each of these loyal and dedicated members of our team continue to excel in their roles and contribute to the overall success of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company,” Adelstein said, in announcing the promotions to staff and the CJPC board of directors. “I am thrilled to be able to recognize each of them for their merits and the newly created titles they each have earned.”
DiDomenico, 56, joined the CJPC in 2012 as controller, a newly created position that oversees the company’s accounting and financial aspects. She has added responsibilities including human resources.
She was previously finance director of Skyland LLC in Twinsburg, which owns two cosmetology schools. Prior to that, she worked for Chicago-based Levy restaurants in various positions, including regional controller.
DiDomenico lives in Solon with her husband, Rob Singer, and her children, Jason DiDomenico and Dani DiDomenico and stepchildren, Samantha Singer and Zack Singer. She is a member of Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike.
Bob Jacob, 66, joined the CJPC as managing editor in 2010 and leads the newsrooms for the Cleveland Jewish News, Columbus Jewish News and Akron Jewish News. He has worked for the Chagrin Valley Times, Elyria Chronicle-Telegram and the Painesville Telegraph.
He is the fifth editor in the newspaper’s nearly 60-year history, following Arthur Weyne from 1964 to 1970, Jerry D. Barach from 1970 to 1980, Cynthia Dettelbach from 1980 to 2009 and publisher-editor Michael E. Bennett from 2009 to 2012.
Jacob lives in Beachwood with his wife, Debby, and they are members of Heights Jewish Center Synagogue in University Heights and B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike. They have three children, Danny (Ruth) Jacob of Beachwood, Jenny (Randy) Begley of Mason, Ohio, and Adam Jacob (fiancee Lindsey Gardiner) of Shaker Heights. They have seven grandchildren: Aharon, Elisheva, Avi, Ariella and Elana Jacob and Dylan and Rylee Begley.
Adam Jacob, 32, joined the CJPC in 2014 as an account executive. His responsibilities include advertising and sponsorships for all CJPC publications and events, Beachwood Buzz Magazine and Stow-Monroe Falls Community Connection Magazine.
He was previously a logistics account executive for Total Quality Logistics in Independence.
He is engaged to Lindsey Gardiner and a May wedding is planned.
Simon, 32, joined the CJPC in 2016 as a graphic designer. She is responsible for creative design and layout on all CJPC publications, client and partner products.
She previously was a digital marketing associate at Eagle Construction in the Richmond, Va., area.
She and her husband, Alec, live in Shaker Heights. They have two children, Skyler, 2, and Beckham, 9 months.