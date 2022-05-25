Lake Catholic in Mentor and the Diocese of Cleveland completed an investigation into the incident of a lacrosse player who had a swastika on his right calf during a tournament game at Orange High School revealing it to be a prank done by another Lake Catholic player.
In a statement from the diocese and the high school on May 25, they outline what they believe to be true based on the evidence and the response and action plan.
“Prior to the game, a Lake Catholic player, in an attempt to play a prank on three other Lake Catholic players and without thinking through the possible consequences, drew a swastika on his hand with eye black and pressed his hand on the arms of two players and the back of the calf of a third player, thereby transferring the image of the swastika onto those players,” the statement reads.
The two players with the mark on their arms were aware of the mark and rubbed it off prior to the game, while the player with the mark on his calf was not aware until it was brought to his attention during the game and his teammates helped him remove it, according to the statement.
The player who stamped the mark on the other players has cooperated fully in the investigation and has expressed sorrow at his actions and the hurt caused, and is willing to accept responsibility, the statement reads. He is required to complete community service assigned by the school and, being a senior, is prohibited from participating in commencement.
He will not receive his diploma and final transcript until the community service is completed and he completes an educational program developed by the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage with the rest of the team, the statement reads. Other graduating seniors will also not receive their final transcripts unless the program is completed.
There will also be additional educational programming to augment existing curriculum, the statement reads.
The statement said there was no evidence found that a Lake Catholic player or staff member had used an antisemitic slur during the game, although an adult associated with the team who had acted as the team photographer used coarse and profane language in a verbal exchange with individuals associated with Orange High School.
The adult photographer will be prohibited from acting in any official capacity relating to the school and if found to engage in similar conduct in the future will be subject to further action, according to the statement.
The statement also confirmed the resignation of head coach Chris Hastings.
“The Diocese of Cleveland and Lake Catholic High School condemn antisemitism in all forms, and we extend our most sincere apologies to the Orange High School community and to all Jewish and non-Jewish community members alike for the hurt that has resulted from this incident,” the statement read.
“This incident reminds us all that sin and its consequences are a reality of the human experience and that actions have very real consequences. We pray for all those who have experienced hurt as a result of what occurred. We pray also that those at fault, in a spirit of humility, learn to grow in kindness, love, and good judgment. Finally, we pray for healing and forgiveness so that from this experience we might overcome division and grow closer as a human family,” the statement concluded.
Lynn Campbell, Superintendent of Orange City Schoools, shared the following statement with the CJN: “We have been communicating and sharing information with Lake Catholic and the Diocese of Cleveland throughout their investigation of this matter. Superintendent Dr. Frank O’Linn from the Diocese’s Office of Catholic Education shared their findings with us. In their action plan, I find it very appropriate that an educational piece, focusing on instructive and restorative elements was included. Young people need guidance and effective education to learn from these troubling experiences, and it appears that the Diocese has taken such an approach.”
Orange defeated visiting Lake Catholic, 19-7, in the Division II tournament lacrosse game May 16 when a student photographer for Orange, Rachel Glazer, captured pictures of a Lake Catholic player with a swastika drawn on his right calf.