Israel Bonds Cleveland Women’s Division will hold its annual sponsors event virtually 7 p.m. June 16.
Guest speaker is Tammy Ben-Haim, minister for public diplomacy at the Embassy of Israel in Washington, D.C. A career diplomat, Ben-Haim spent more than 17 years in the ministry of foreign affairs and over 20 years in civil service.
Ben-Haim represented the embassy when it recently held a symposium on the role women are playing in the peace agreements known as the Abraham accords. In addition to Ben-Haim, participants included female diplomats from Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Morocco and the United States.
During her time at the ministry in Jerusalem, Ben-Haim worked on both the Central and South Asia desks. She also served as deputy chief of mission in Athens, Greece and as counselor for internal politics in New Delhi.
Ben-Haim served in the Israel Defense Forces as an operations officer for the air force and concluded her service with the rank of lieutenant. She has a master’s degree in international relations from the Hebrew University in Jerusalem.
The Israel Bonds Women’s Division was founded by Golda Meier in 1956. In honor of the 70th anniversary of the founding of Israel Bonds, there will be an acknowledgment of past chairs of the Cleveland Women’s Division.
Registration is required, along with a minimum Israel bond purchase of $2,500 in the 2021 campaign. Women under age 40 requires a minimum bond purchase of $500. In 2020, it secured historic U.S. sales of $1.5 billion. Worldwide sales have exceeded $46 billion since the first bonds were issued in 1951.