Direct Recruiters, Inc. executive search services new division Direct Community Impact will work in conjunction with Values-in-Action Foundation, according to a news release.
DCI has the goal of building tomorrow’s workforce by empowering future leaders in Northeast Ohio through values-based workforce training and mentorship, working with students from inner-city and inner-ring suburban schools who have gone through a unique 16-week Values-in-Action workforce training program, the release stated. The program emphasizes character, values and soft skills, and interfaces students with corporate mentors.
“Our mission at DCI is to train, mentor and empower young leaders in Northeast Ohio and build firm values-based foundations to lead them to great employment opportunities,” Dan Charney, President and CEO of Direct Recruiters, Inc., said in the release. “With many excellent companies in our area, we look forward to building connections between their teams and young talent to find a mutually beneficial fit.”
DCI is at 31300 Solon Road, Suite 4 in Solon.
Values-in-Action mission is to break this cycle of poverty by addressing the dangers of, and lessening the attraction to negative behaviors that perpetuates in this extremely high-risk population, and to train students in workforce readiness and attributes of character that are hard indicators of future success in the workplace, and in life, according to its website.