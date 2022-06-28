The former vice president of Discovery Tours Inc. in Mayfield pleaded guilty in federal court on June 15 to devising a scheme to take payments for trips and then using the funds for personal expenses, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Joseph A. Cipolletti, 47, of Hudson, pleaded guilty to an 18-count indictment that charged him with wire fraud, money laundering, bank fraud and false statement under oath in a bankruptcy proceeding.
Discovery Tours Inc. offered educational trips for grade school and high school students to destinations such as Columbus, Washington, D.C., Chicago, New York City and Gettysburg, Pa.
Court documents state that from June 2014 to May 2018, Cipolletti, as vice president, devised a scheme to defraud parents and other student trip purchasers by diverting payments intended for these trips to his own personal use on items like home renovations and vehicles.
In May 2018, Discovery Tours abruptly ended operations and filed for bankruptcy in attempts to cover up Cipolletti’s scheme, causing Washington, D.C., trips to be canceled for dozens of schools across Ohio and more than 5,000 families lost the money they had previously paid for trip fees.
On Dec. 10, 2018, in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Ohio, Cipolletti knowingly made statements under oath in relation to his organization’s bankruptcy status claiming that he did not owe his business any money when, in fact, and as he then knew, he had embezzled more than $600,000 from his place of business and made false entries in the general ledger, according to the Department of Justice.
Cipolletti is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 29, 2022, where the total amount of loss will be determined by the court.
The FBI investigated the case, which is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian M. McDonough.