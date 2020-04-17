There may be discrepancies in the Ohio Department of Health’s COVID-19 case data for long-term care facilities, according to at least one facility, a county official and changing numbers on the state’s website.
The Cuyahoga County Department of Health, where most county long-term care facilities submit their data, and which then passes the data onto ODH, does not know where the change in numbers came from once the data changed hands.
“ODH does have access to the Ohio Disease Reporting System as well, so they kind of do what we do – they get the reports from us but they go into (the Ohio Disease Reporting System) and take a look as well,” Kevin Brennan, Cuyahoga County Board of Health communications officer, told the Cleveland Jewish News.
According to Brennan, such discrepancy appears in reporting numbers for Menorah Park and possibly others.
“As far as the reporting, I can’t speak to the differences, because what we’ve noticed (April 16) is that there are discrepancies for not only Menorah Park, but other facilities,” Brennan said.
Brennan said the county board of health has been in contact with the state health department to determine where its data came from.
“We have been in dialogue with the Ohio Department of Health, and they’re going to get back to us to let us know basically how they’re laying it out and how they came to the figures they came to,” Brennan said. “Right now, it seems like there’s a discrepancy in the interpretation of the data.”
In a list posted to the state website tracking cases at long-term care facilities April 16, ManorCare Health Services in Parma was shown to have 63 cases and Stone Gardens and Menorah Park, which are part of the Menorah Park campus in Beachwood, had 27. On April 17, the list was updated to show ManorCare has 36.
Menorah Park CEO Jim Newbrough told the CJN on April 16 its number is inflated.
“The numbers that we report to the (Cuyahoga County) department of public health and the numbers that are being published on the Ohio Department of Health dashboard are not consistent,” Newbrough said. “Our number is inflated because it’s not only including some of the residents, it’s showing staff members who were quarantined due to a relationship with somebody in the community who may have been positive for COVID. We’ve quarantined those staff and they’ve not been on our campus and haven’t been considered a risk to our residents.”
The Menorah Park campus includes R.H. Myers Apartments, Wiggins Place assisted living residence, Stone Gardens assisted living residence and Menorah Park skilled nursing care residence.
Newbrough said Menorah Park closely followed the Ohio Department of Health’s protocol when it came to reporting cases, like when a Stone Gardens resident tested positive on March 23 and a Menorah Park resident tested positive on April 3.
“We had the one isolated situation at Menorah Park, which did involve a few individuals,” he said. “We talked to ODH again and we would ask them specifically, ‘Is this considered to be an outbreak?’ Their guidance to us was no.”
Newbrough attributes some of the data discrepancy to the state health department’s switch in counting cases as individuals.
“We’re trying to get that clarified so we’re not trying to be misleading or anything like that,” Newbrough said. “ODH was giving us the guidance to do this every step of the way, yet at the same time they kept telling us to make sure that we were maintaining the privacy, the HIPAA, the security. Then when they publish this information to the community, it’s coming out in a different format.”
Due to the reporting by situation and HIPAA, Newbrough said he cannot release how many cases Menorah Park’s campus has, but he said Menorah Park is working to determine that.
Menorah Park will continue to maintain immediate communication with residents and staff regarding cases, testing and prevention methods, he said.
Multiple attempts to reach the Ohio Department of Health were unsuccessful.