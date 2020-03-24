After at least one local television media outlet reported a Beachwood mail carrier tested positive for COVID-19, Beachwood Mayor Martin S. Horwitz said in his city blog there is no indication the employee delivered mail in Beachwood, if at all.
The mayor wrote neither the Cuyahoga County Board of Health nor the U.S. Postal Service consider the employee a “community health crisis.” Also, the USPS – backed up by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization – indicated there is no evidence COVID-19 can be contracted through touching mail or packages.
After the March 22 media report, Horwitz wrote March 24 the city researched the issue – consulting a USPS news release, and the postmaster of the Beachwood Post Office, “high-level media officers” for the USPS, U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown’s office and the Cuyahoga County Board of Health. The city determined the individual is an employee of the Beachwood Post Office, but there is no indication they are a mail carrier.
Moreover, that post office delivers to all or parts of Beachwood, Highland Hills, Orange, Shaker Heights, University Heights, Warrensville Heights and Woodmere, and if the person is indeed a mail carrier, there is no way to know what cities they delivered to.
“There is no way to obtain this information,” the mayor’s blog read. “No local, state or federal agency will give this information to our city government.”
The mayor continued:
“According to the Board of Health, when there is a positive result for coronavirus, their team of epidemiologists work with the patient to trace the people with whom the patient has been in close contact. According to our conversation with the Board of Health, and not relating to any knowledge they have of this specific person, the following people would be considered close contacts: workplace associates, family members and anyone who recently spent extended time with the individual (such as traveling together). The Board of Health then notifies these close contacts of their possible exposure to COVID-19.
The Board of Health has advised that, even if this person was a letter carrier, the probability of this person transmitting the virus by walking into a building to leave mail, or leaving mail at a residence, is virtually nonexistent.”
There has been one positive test in Beachwood, “and it is inevitable that there will be more,” Horwitz wrote.
“Stay at home as much as possible,” he said. “Practice social distancing if you must go out. Wash your hands frequently with soap and water. Wipe down counters, doorknobs and frequently touched surfaces with Clorox or similar wipes. Please follow the recommendations of our state government and our scientists. Stay healthy Beachwood.”