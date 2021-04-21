Ohio’s chief medical officer painted a picture of two groups of Ohioans – the vaccinated and unvaccinated.
Those who have received the COVID-19 vaccine are in a “very good” situation, Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said during an April 21 press conference.
“But that very good situation for the vaccinated contrasts sharply with the unvaccinated,” he said.
Over half of Ohioans have not been vaccinated and the state is seeing a “significant decline in the number of first doses,” Gov. Mike DeWine said.
As of April 21, 38% of Ohioans have received the first dose and just under 30,000 people have started their vaccine within the past 24-hours. In comparison, the state had seen days that reached 80,000 to 90,000 people receiving the first dose within 24 hours.
“One of the keys going forward is to get people 50 and under taking it at a higher rate,” DeWine said.
Vanderhoff explained unvaccinated Ohioans lack the same protection against the virus, which is now more contagious due to the variants.
“The new variants have evolved to stick more easily to our cells so it takes less of the virus, less exposure, to make a person sick,” he said. “If you’re young and unvaccinated, what might not have been much of a concern this fall sure ought to be a concern right now.”
It appears more cases are occurring at a higher level in the northern part of the state, including Cuyahoga County which is reporting 272.2 cases per 100,000 population, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
While cases remain at a high level they seem to have plateaued, DeWine said.
“We will feel better when it’s a define downward directions. I don’t think we can say we’re there yet,” he said.
Ohio has had 1,058,395 total cases of COVID-19, the Ohio Department of Health reported April 21.
The number of reported cases increased by 1,789 from April 20, staying below the state's 21-day average of 1,944.
The ODH has changed how it releases COVID-19 deaths in the state after conducting a review of the process. Deaths will be verified by coded death certificate information received from the National Center for Health Statistics, which can take some time to receive, according to a note on the ODH website. Death information is not available daily and will be updated twice a week moving forward.
Ohio residents account for a total of 19,033 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported April 20; the median age of those who has died is 80.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 42.
The total number of tests conducted in Ohio is 11,607,377. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 4.4%, with a seven-day moving average of 4%, according to data from April 18.
The ODH reports 55,323 cumulative hospitalizations, and 7,682 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 67.
There are currently 1,243 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus. Of those currently hospitalized, 372 are in the ICU, and 210 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 1,000,892 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 108,004 of the cases, 6,445 hospitalizations and 2,072 deaths.
A total of 4,447,776 Ohioans (38.05% of the state's population) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 3,219,444 Ohioans (27.54%) completed the vaccination process as of April 21.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.