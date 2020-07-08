Beachwood City Schools Superintendent Robert P. Hardis is pleased with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s COVID-19 prevention guidelines for schools to reopen in August.
“We were happy to hear the specifics provided last Thursday (July 2), because they fit very nicely with all the work we had done drafting our plans, and that work had been done with a huge number of people collaboratively,” Hardis told the CJN on July 7.
He said school and city leaders, district staff, medical professionals, parents and students were involved in the planning process.
The guidelines for districts include “vigilantly” assessing symptoms; sending home any student or staff member with a temperature above 100 degrees or any COVID-19 symptoms; washing hands and cleaning and sanitizing surfaces throughout the day; social distancing; and requiring staff and students in third grade and above to wear face coverings.
Hardis said, in Beachwood, a health checklist guided by the Cuyahoga County Board of Health must be completed before each student boards a bus or enters a building. The same goes for staff members.
“We’ve been using that actually already with our staff, throughout the closure, for those who are coming into our buildings to work,” Hardis said. “We take our temperatures at home and we complete this checklist that gets submitted online. When the school year begins, our parents will do the same for their kids.”
Completion of the checklist will be cross-referenced with attendance taken in class. Hardis said students in all grade levels must wear face coverings at school.
Describing the act of wearing a face covering throughout the day as a challenge for adults and students alike, Hardis explained there will be scheduled breaks throughout the day.
“Teachers will go outside with their students, even if it’s just for five minutes, to be outside, to spread out, walk around in the fresh air and take off the face covering,” Hardis said.
In a July 7 statement to the CJN, Bexley City Schools Superintendent Kimberly Pietsch Miller described community feedback as valuable and said the district’s reopening task force sent two surveys to its parents, staff and students regarding the return to school in the fall.
“The reopening task is planning for a full return to school, a hybrid return, which would allow for half of the students to be in our buildings at a time, and a remote learning environment,” Miller said. “With circumstances related to COVID-19 rapidly changing in Franklin County, we are continuing to work out the details of returning to school.”
She expressed hope for students to be able to fully return to school in August.
“We dearly miss them all, and we understand the benefits of students attending school full time,” Miller said. “However, the health and wellbeing of our staff and students is our top priority and is the most important component to consider when creating our reopening plan.”
The Columbus Board of Education voted to delay the starting date for students until Sept. 8. It also authorized Columbus City Schools Superintendent and CEO Talisa Dixon to file a remote learning plan with the Ohio Department of Education. Dixon is the former Cleveland Heights-University Heights schools superintendent.
Under this plan, K-8 students will attend school two days a week with three days online and schools will split each grade into two groups, one attending in person Monday and Tuesday and the other Thursday and Friday. Parents can also choose to have their children attend an all-virtual K-12 digital academy.
Columbus City Schools students in grades nine to 12 will participate in full-time remote learning at home for at least the first two quarters.
According to Hardis, Beachwood is going in a different direction. Preschool and elementary students will attend school Monday through Friday with reduced class sizes to accomplish physical distancing, and instead of students moving from one classroom to the next, teachers will rotate.
“For our middle school and high school age students, we cannot have all of the students in school at the same time and still accomplish distancing,” Hardis said. “So what we’re doing there is what’s being called a blended learning approach.”
The student population will be split alphabetically by last name. Half of the students will attend classes in the morning; half will attend in the afternoon.
“That will take place four days per week,” Hardis said. “When a student is not in school for their half day, they will be engaged in online learning, so teachers will be designing their classes for both in person and follow-up online.”
The entire middle and high school student population will use online learning on Wednesdays. The district will also be changing and increasing its cleaning protocols.
As for extracurricular activities, Hardis said the district is operating under the assumption all sports and clubs at the middle and high school level will take place.
“This would not be true of sports, but for extracurricular clubs that have the ability to ... meet online and still be successful, we’re going to require that,” Hardis said.
Athletics have already reopened with off-season workouts following guidelines from the Ohio High School Athletic Association and the Cleveland Department of Public Health.
“There’s no-full contact practice right now; it’s all essentially just training to prepare for the season, but all the guidance to schools has been to prepare for a fall season that has all the fall sports running,” Hardis said. “Most likely we will be allowed to have half capacity in our venues like gymnasiums or stadiums, but we’re waiting for guidance on that.”
Hardis believes many local schools will follow protocols similar to the ones Beachwood has implemented.
“Our schedules might look a little different,” he said. “But as I speak with superintendents, I’m hearing very similar plans across the region.”