As several school districts across Ohio challenged the constitutionality of the state’s EdChoice Scholarship program, Agudath Israel of Ohio expressed its profound disappointment and will back the state in its defense.
The Cleveland Heights-University Heights School District, Richmond Heights City School District, Columbus City School District, the Lima City School District and the Barberton City School District, along with a Cleveland Heights family joined the Ohio Coalition for Equity and Adequacy of School Funding Jan. 4 to file suit challenging the EdChoice voucher program, which funds private and parochial school tuition.
Agudath Israel is the umbrella agency for Orthodox day schools and families and has been an advocate for the EdChoice program since its inception.
Rabbi Yitz Frank, Agudath Israel of Ohio executive director, said in a Jan. 4 statement emailed to the Cleveland Jewish News, “This lawsuit, in the middle of a global pandemic that has upended education, is nothing more than a shameful attempt to scare parents away from exercising their right to choose the school that best meets their child’s needs.”
The plaintiffs seek to invalidate the EdChoice program and seek permanent injunctive relief “barring further EdChoice program payments to subsidize private school tuition made from the state’s foundation school fund,” according to the lawsuit filed by Mark I. Wallach at Walter | Haverfield of Cleveland.
“I’m a believer in the value of a good public education,” Wallach told the CJN Jan. 4. He is a graduate of Cleveland Heights High School and whose parents and children also graduated from public schools. He is also a member of The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood.
“One of the things this voucher program is doing is draining money away from and obviously aiming toward diminishing the role of public schools in Ohio,” he said.
The lawsuit notes that a total of $250 million of Ohio’s school funding in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, will go toward private parochial schools under EdChoice, which funds the education of more than 70,000 students enrolled in private or parochial schools.
About 3,500 students attend Ohio’s Jewish day schools, with an unknown number receiving EdChoice funding to do so, according to Frank.
“This 15-year-old program should be lauded for giving educational opportunities to low-income children and be expanded, not litigated,” Frank said. “While any lawsuit is a threat and no legislation can ever be taken for granted, this case, like past court attempts to deny parental choice from Ohio families, has no merit and (we) look forward to supporting Attorney General (Dave) Yost’s defense of the scholarship program.”
The EdChoice voucher program awards tuition of $5,500 per student in grades K-8 and $7,500 for students in grades 9-12. The lawsuit notes that average per pupil foundation funding is currently $4,008 per pupil in public schools – lower than the lowest voucher amount.
Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District per pupil state foundation funding is just $1,100, according to the lawsuit, with a total of $5.6 million in funding for its 5,000 public school students. Meanwhile, more than $11 million of public funds pays for EdChoice vouchers for students living within the district’s bounds, funding the education of 1,800 students attending private and parochial schools, the lawsuit states.
“The EdChoice Scholarship program poses an existential threat to Ohio’s public school system,” Wallach’s 42-page lawsuit reads. “The discrepancy in per pupil foundation funding is so great that some districts’ private school pupils receive, as a group, more in funding via EdChoice vouchers than Ohio allocates in foundation funding for the entire public school districts where those students reside.”
Ohio’s largest Jewish day school, Hebrew Academy of Cleveland, is based in Cleveland Heights and Beachwood. Yeshiva Derech HaTorah is also based in Cleveland Heights.
The Columbus City School District per pupil foundation funding is $2,800, according to the suit. Meanwhile, more than 6,800 students in the district are expected to receive more than $40 million in EdChoice vouchers.
Filed in Franklin County Court of Common Pleas, the lawsuit names as defendants the state of Ohio, Stephanie K. Siddens, Ohio’s interim superintendent of public instruction, the Ohio Department of Education and the state of Ohio Board of Education. Also served was Yost, the state’s attorney general.
Mandy Minick, chief communications officer for the Ohio Department of Education, said Jan. 4 she had “no comment today.”
Lucas Sullivan, deputy press secretary for Yost, said Jan. 4, “The office is reviewing the lawsuit and has no other comment at this time.”
The lawsuit noted the June 30, 2021 bill that expanded EdChoice vouchers and its attempt to separate funding of vouchers from budget appropriations for public schools, but also said the state “funded only up to one-third of the increases required by the proposed Fair School Funding Plan over the next two fiscal years.”
The lawsuit said the voucher program has also increased segregation in Ohio’s public schools.
Dan Heintz, a school board member in the Cleveland Heights-University Heights School District, said his district lost more than $27 million to private school vouchers from fiscal years 2015 through fiscal year 2021, which ended June 30, 2021, and this forced voters to pass two levies to raise property taxes.
“This is really not about religious schools or parochial schools,” Heintz, who lives in Cleveland Heights and graduated from Cleveland Heights High School, told the CJN Jan. 4. “These are private schools taking public tax dollars and that’s sort of where it begins and ends with me.”
He said every student should have a choice of schools “but it shouldn’t impact the kids who are left in public schools.”
Heintz said the state’s newest funding formula for vouchers hasn’t benefited Cleveland Heights-University Heights School District much because while it didn’t require the district to fund vouchers, it also reduced aid to the district by the same amount, “so the difference is almost inconsequential.”
Former Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice and current Columbus City Schools board member Eric Brown questioned how the Ohio General Assembly got the power to fund private school vouchers, in a news release announcing the lawsuit.
“That power is nowhere to be found in the Ohio Constitution,” said Brown, who served as vice president of Jewish community relations for the former Jewish Federation of Columbus in 2013 and 2014. “In fact, the Ohio Constitution forbids it. Lawmakers have the authority and responsibility to fund ‘a’ system of ‘common schools,’ with common standards and resources for all of Ohio’s taxpayers, parents, and students.
“Funding schools that aren’t for everybody is not the business of the Ohio General Assembly, and it is not the responsibility of Ohio taxpayers to pay for these private schools,” Brown, who was also formerly a member of the Mayfield City Schools board, said in the release. “The Ohio General Assembly either knows they are violating the Ohio Constitution and doesn’t care, or the members who support expanding the private school vouchers need a history lesson themselves.”
Frank said Agudath Israel of Ohio would file an amicus brief supporting the state in defense of the lawsuit.
“Here’s the main point: There are 70,000 kids that are using a state scholarship to attend a private school,” Frank told the CJN Jan. 4. “What happens if that goes away tomorrow? And is that a good thing?”
He said the June 2021 legislation responded to the issues raised by the Cleveland Heights-University Heights School District.
“And I think that whenever you use taxpayer dollars to sue citizens, it’s not a good look,” he said.
In addition, Frank said there has been $6.5 billion through federal funding and stimulus sources, “poured into public education this year, following the pandemic, and to sue over money at this point in time, I don’t think it’s going to be well received by the court.”
Frank said Agudath Israel would respond “preemptively or reactively through legislation. This is challenging the law. Laws can always be changed.”