The Diversity Center of Northeast Ohio will host its 21st annual Walk, Rock, Roll and Run May 6 at the Great Lakes Science Center at 601 Erieside Ave. in Cleveland.
It is free to walk and when walkers raise $500 or more on their personal fundraising page, they earn the “diversity champion” distinction and will be entered into the Walk, Rock, Roll and Run raffle.
For runners, admission is $43. T-shirts are included for all runners. The race will be chip-timed and awards will also be given out.
For more information, visit diversitycenterneo.org.