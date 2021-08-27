Information in a glossy, 20-page booklet called “The Covid Injection Uncensored” that was mailed to Jewish households in Greater Cleveland is being challenged by two local public health professionals.
Several rabbis were quoted in the booklet advising against vaccination. The booklet features Hebrew on the front cover as well as testimonials and a list of side effects from the vaccine.
Also, a Dayton doctor, Dr. Fred A. Wagshul, told the Cleveland Jewish News Aug. 25 he was surprised to learn his photo and credentials were included.
“I had no idea,” Wagshul said.
He said the views espoused in the booklet don’t reflect his opinions, that he is in favor of vaccination and that he would demand a retraction.
His photo appears along with doctors who are founding members of the FLCCC Alliance, which is devoted to research and prevention of COVID-19.
That organization has put out a statement in favor of vaccination.
“They obviously just peeled it off our website and misrepresented our position on vaccination,” said Joyce Kamen, who is Wagshul’s wife and is vice president of public information for Frontline Covid19 Critical Care Alliance.
A second organization, Somech, whose telephone numbers are listed on the back page, has the following recording on its answering machine: “Please note: Recently it was brought to our attention that a brochure was sent out with our name without our knowledge. It has no connection to us.”
The booklet was mailed with the return address of Schooling, 183 Wilson St., POB #613, Brooklyn, N.Y., which appears to be a multi-tenant building. The New York City assessors’ office does not show a listing for an owner on its website.
A third organization listed on the final page is americasfrontlinedoctors.org.
Founded by California lawyer and Dr. Simone Gold, who was arrested following the breach of the U.S. Capitol, that nonprofit organization is an arm of the Free Speech Foundation and is floating a petition to stop forced experimental vaccines. While it claims not to be anti-vaxx, in May, it sued to block the use of the COVID-19 vaccine for children and sued the University of California for mandating students to be vaccinated in July.
The CJN reached out to Gold by Facebook private message Aug. 25 and received no response.
Dr. Max Wiznitzer said the booklet was mailed to his daughter, Pamela, at his Shaker Heights home.
He said he was surprised it was addressed to her because she has lived in New York City for more than 10 years.
Wiznitzer, who is a pediatric neurologist and has worked on vaccine issues, brought the booklet to the attention of Rabbi Hal Rudin-Luria at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike, where he is a member.
“I was aghast at what the content really was,” he said. “What it was, was a true misinformation sheet.”
Wiznitzer told the CJN Aug. 24, adding he doubted the veracity of a testimonial contained within the booklet that claimed to have an immediate reaction to the vaccine.
The same brochure was sent to an Orlando, Fla., woman’s mailbox, according to a report from that television station WKMG in Orlando.
Rabbi Alan Joseph, executive director of Bikur Cholim of Cleveland, said he was aware of the booklet and Mendel E. Singer, who teaches public health at Case Western Reserve University, to review it for the organization.
“It did not come from a reliable source,” Joseph told the CJN. “This came from an unidentified source in New York somewhere. But it’s not our views. And as you’ve probably seen, we put out a very strong statement encouraging people to get vaccinated.”
Singer was the lead author on a paper published by PubMed.gov on a particular side effect of the vaccine in boys – enlargement of the heart or myocarditis – that was published July 27 in MedRX. The study found that while the vaccine presented a risk, the disease presented a risk of greater magnitude. The findings in that paper influenced Great Britain to begin vaccinations in people as young as 16.
“The leading Orthodox rabbis in the world have all said it’s an obligation,” he said. It’s a mitzvah to get vaccinated. The vaccine‘s been out for a long time. We know what the issues are. And it is a much safer choice than the disease. And that is true in every demographic. In every age group, that’s true.”