Infectious disease physicians from Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals will answer questions about children and coronavirus in two Zoom calls, the Jewish Federation of Cleveland announced March 16.
Dr. Frank Esper will be on a call from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. March 17. He is an infectious disease specialist, who has been practicing for 22 years. He graduated from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland. To join the webinar, go to zoom.us/j/300161946. The webinar ID is 300 161 946.
Dr. Kathleen Dobbs is board certified in pediatrics diseases will be on a call from 10 to 10:30 a.m. March 18. Her special interest pediatric infectious diseases. She was appointed to the Rainbow Babies & Children staff in 2018. To join the webinar, go to zoom.us/j/137750556. The webinar ID is 137 750 556