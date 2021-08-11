Katherine M. “Katie” Dolan was named deputy chief of police for the city of Beachwood, Mayor Martin S. Horwitz announced in a news release.
A career law-enforcement professional with two decades of experience, Dolan brings a commitment to the development of police personnel and the administration of department procedures to her new role, the release stated. In addition to serving as chief of police for the Cleveland Metroparks, she is well regarded for improving operations and bolstering recruitment at that Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies-accredited police department, the release stated.
Dolan’s salary will be $117,657.52, plus longevity. City council approved the title change from assistant to deputy police chief at its June 7 meeting.
“We are delighted to be bringing Chief Katherine Dolan to the Beachwood Police Department,” Horwitz said in the release. “Her commitment to training initiatives, community outreach, and budget management will all help to bolster our already outstanding police department.”
During her tenure at Cleveland Metroparks, Dolan managed a police department of 100 employees, which included mounted, marine patrol, dive, drone, detective bureau, and K-9 units; oversaw an annual operating budget of over $12 million; implemented the use of body-worn cameras; obtained grants and corporate funding for the purchase of electric motorcycles, bulletproof vests, and other police equipment; and promoted community outreach programs by engaging in partnerships with the Boys and Girls Club of Cleveland and Big Brothers and Big Sisters of America.
“I want to thank Mayor Horwitz for giving me this incredible opportunity and am excited to join Chief Kelly Stillman and the other officers in the department,” Dolan said in the release. “Beachwood is a well-respected and flourishing community and I’m looking forward to assisting with leading the police department and taking it to the next level,”
Prior to her role at with the Cleveland Metroparks, Dolan worked for the Cleveland Heights Police Department from 2001 to 2018, working her way from basic patrol officer to captain. She holds a Bachelor in Science degree in criminal justice from The University of Toledo and a Master in Science degree in criminology from the University of Cincinnati.
A ceremonial swearing-in to allow for proper social distancing will take place Sept. 20 at Beachwood City Hall at 25325 Fairmount Blvd. Dolan’s first day on the job will be Sept. 13.