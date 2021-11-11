Beachwood Mayor Martin S. Horwitz swore-in Katherine M. “Kate” Dolan as chief of police for the city of Beachwood Nov. 11. Dolan is the first woman in the city’s history to serve as chief of the Beachwood Police Department.
“I was warmly welcomed when I joined the department as deputy chief in September and look forward to leading BPD’s fine officers in achieving our public-safety goals for this fast-growing community,” Dolan said in a news release.
A career law-enforcement professional with two decades of experience, Dolan brings a deep commitment to the development of police personnel and the administration of department procedures to the chief’s office, according to the release. In addition to serving as chief of police for Cleveland Metroparks, she is well regarded for improving operations and bolstering recruitment at that CALEA-accredited police department, the release stated.
She was hired as deputy chief for the city in September 2021.
“I was proud to hire Chief Dolan as our deputy chief and am thrilled that she accepted the offer to become Beachwood’s new chief of police,” Horwitz said in the release. “Her proven leadership and experience make her the best choice to lead our outstanding police department, while also confirming Beachwood’s continuing commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.”
During her tenure at Cleveland Metroparks, Dolan managed a police department of 100 employees, which included mounted, marine patrol, dive, drone, detective bureau and K-9 units; oversaw an annual operating budget of over $12 million; implemented the use of body-worn cameras; obtained grants and corporate funding for the purchase of electric motorcycles, bulletproof vests, and other police equipment; and promoted community outreach programs by engaging in partnerships with the Boys and Girls Club of Cleveland and Big Brothers and Big Sisters of America, according to the release.
Prior to her role at Cleveland Metroparks, Dolan worked for the Cleveland Heights Police Department from 2001 to 2018, working her way from basic patrol officer to captain. She served in undercover units, worked as a latent-fingerprint examiner, handled media communications, served on the department’s hiring panel, managed the vehicle fleet and was the first woman to serve on the SWAT team.
Dolan holds a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice from The University of Toledo and a master of science degree in criminology from University of Cincinnati.