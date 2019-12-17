State Sen. Matt Dolan announced Dec. 16 he is running for a second term to represent District 24.
Dolan, a Republican from Chagrin Falls, previously served three terms in the Ohio House where he chaired the House Finance and Appropriations Committee.
“I am honored to represent the people who live in my district and Northeast Ohio by drafting and passing a balanced state budget,” Dolan, chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, said in a media release. “The budget we approved works to guarantee every child a quality education, provides a pro-jobs and business climate, protects the environment particularly Lake Erie, funds innovation and technology to secure the state’s future, helps seniors with services and healthcare, and maintains essential state services for all who call Ohio home.”
District 24 represents 28 communities in Cuyahoga County, including Bentleyville, Chagrin Falls, Chagrin Falls Township, Gates Mills, Glenwillow, Highland Heights, Hunting Valley, Lyndhurst, Mayfield, Moreland Hills and Solon.
Democrat Tom Jackson of Solon also recently announced he is running for Ohio State Senate District 24.
The primary election to nominate candidates of political parties for the general election is March 17. The general election is Nov. 3.