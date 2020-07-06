Dominion Energy is facing a $1 million fine to the state of Ohio in the Pepper Pike gas line explosion of Nov. 15, 2019, that was caused by a faulty weld.
A 176-page staff report from the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio cited deficiencies in Dominion’s practices that led to the explosion – and noted a pattern of problems over the past several years.
As to the specific cause of the rupture and fire, the report pinpointed a weld failure “on a 30” steel high pressure distribution main operating at approximately 193 pounds per square inch gauge. … Poor construction practices, failure to follow established procedures and a lack of oversight by Dominion all contributed to the pipeline failure.”
The report said Dominion has been found in violation for “not following its own procedures in the field on 15 separate occasions in the past five years” encompassing a total of “29 instances of failure to follow procedures.”
Pepper Pike Mayor Richard Bain told the Cleveland Jewish News July 6 he was pleased that Dominion will restore surrounding properties.
“Obviously, the gas explosion was unfortunate,” he said. “The fortune is that no one was injured. We’re glad that the PUCO addressed the situation and the safety concerns that were raised.”
PUCO noted it had issued 14 violation letters to Dominion since 2012 regarding deficiencies in its operator qualification program, but noted Dominion’s efforts at improving that program, according to the staff report.
PUCO recommended Dominion be forced to forfeit $2.5 million based on the severity of the incident and predicted that such an incident could recur “if the factors that contributed to the rupture are not addressed.
“Given the destruction that it caused and the location, if this had happened during a period of high traffic, instead of at 1:00 am, the likelihood that someone would have been injured or killed would have been significantly higher,” the report reads.
Further, on the night of the explosion, the report notes a delay in shutting off gas “because emergency valves had been replaced. … (and) Dominion had not updated its records and mapping system so emergency response employees were looking for valves that were no longer in service.”
Dominion excavated and tested all the remaining welds on the pipeline segment that Dominion intended to remain in service, the staff report stated: “Of the 112 welds tested, 21 failed nondestructive testing.”
The settlement agreement forces Dominion to pay $1 million to the state of Ohio, “with an additional $500,000 that can be imposed by (PUCO) if it finds Dominion does not fulfill the terms of the settlement agreement or implementation plan.”
Under the settlement agreement, Dominion developed an action plan, approved by PUCO staff, to improve its gas safety program, according to a July 1 news release. A third-party consulting firm will investigate and provide a root cause analysis within 90 days. Dominion and PUCO staff will review the analysis and determine an implementation plan. A third-party consultant will then evaluate Dominion’s adherence to the implementation plan to ensure the company adequately improves its processes and procedures.
Dominion could not be immediately reached for comment.