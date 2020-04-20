Domino’s and its nationwide system of franchisees will donate 15,000 pizzas within their local communities, according to an April 14 news release.
“We realize that there is a great deal of hardship and uncertainty at this time,” said Steve Gfell, a Cleveland-area Domino’s franchisee, in the release “Domino’s wants to do whatever it can to help, and that means spreading a little bit of joy through pizza.”
Seventy-five Domino’s stores throughout Northeast Ohio will each donate 200 pizzas as part of the national effort to hospitals and medical centers, schoolchildren and their families, health departments, grocery store workers, and others in need.
“We want to show how much we appreciate and support those who are in need of a hot meal, and those who are on the frontline, working to save lives,” Gfell said in the release. “We hope that this simple act will bring a small sense of normalcy and a smile to their faces.”
Domino’s stores nationwide will donate more than 1.2 million pizzas, or about 10 million slices, across their communities, the release said.