While an avid world traveler, even living in Israel for a year, Donald Freedheim called Cleveland as his home for most of his life and instilled in his three daughters the importance of Judaism and public service. He died May 15 at age 90.
Freedheim was born Aug. 31, 1932 to Mina and Eugene Freedheim, and raised in Shaker Heights with his twin brother, David, and older sister, Joan. After attending Miami University in Oxford and receiving his PhD in psychology from Duke University in Durham, N.C., he met his wife, Gerda Kilian, at a party in Boston. He was completing a one-year residency at Boston Children’s Hospital and she was finishing her senior year at the now Simmons University.
The couple married on his 26th birthday and raised three daughters – Amy (Yvonne Curtis) Freedheim, Julie (Mark) Bargeski and Sara (David) Newman – in Cleveland Heights while Don Freedheim taught at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland. He also co-founded the Schubert Center for Child Studies in Cleveland and had a private practice.
“My parents were very committed to the Jewish community and that was part of their values,” Newman told the Cleveland Jewish News May 26. “I think that, along with family and that being a high priority for my parents, starting with the love affair that they had, and service, public service.”
As an active member of community and professional boards, Freedheim served on the board of directors and as chairman of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company, organized the mental health committee of the Cleveland Red Cross and was an active member of American Psychological Association.
Having traveled to all 50 states and a hundred countries on seven continents, Freedheim and his wife had a joy of learning and would educate themselves about every place they planned to visit, his daughters said.
“They were always a student of life, and they taught that to us,” Bargeski told the CJN.
In fact, they started a Sunday school taught by Hillel students that met at participants’ homes, which Amy Freedheim said helped them prepare for the year they lived in Israel. The local children quizzed them and asked when Shabbat begins, to which they knew to answer, “When the first three stars appear.”
As a father, Freedheim was very involved and hands-on, often taking his daughters to their doctor appointments or ballet, acting, ice skating and violin lessons. As a husband, he was an equal partner and supported his wife in her continued education and career.
“My father had a saying, he said that he believed in two bank accounts and one bed, that’s what makes a strong marriage,” Amy Freedheim said. “And my mom said ‘And three girls.’ They were definitely a great partnership.”
The Freedheims moved away from Cleveland in 2015 to be closer to their children and grandchildren – he spent his final years in Arlington, Va. – but “he never left Cleveland, his heart was always in Cleveland,” Amy Freedheim said.
Freedheim is survived by his wife, Gerda, their three daughters and their spouses, six grandchildren, his twin, David Freedheim, and his brother-in-law, Don Collins.
A celebration of life will be held for family and friends at 2 p.m. June 17 in Arlington. Those who wish to attend in person are asked to RSVP to rememberDKF@gmail.com.
There will be a celebration of life for family and friends in Cleveland in September.