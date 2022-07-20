Donald S. Jacobson, the owner of downtown Cleveland-based fine clothing store Jacobson & Co., died July 11. He was 90.
Affectionately known by family and friends as Don, he was born in Cleveland to Harry and Ruth (nee Kahn) Jacobson, surrounded by a very tight-knit and loving family. After graduating from Hawken School in Chester Township, Western Reserve Academy in Hudson and Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, he joined the U.S. Air Force and served in the office of special investigations. When he returned to Cleveland he joined his father at Harry Jacobson’s, a fine gentleman’s clothing store on Euclid Avenue in the Old Arcade.
Over the years, the business became Jacobson & Co. and grew under his leadership from a haberdasher into a fine men’s clothing store that dressed many people both locally and nationally, like Muhammad Ali, Harry Belafonte and Ella Fitzgerald.
“I remember going on many buying trips to New York and it was such fun meeting all of these people who made beautiful clothes and comparing swatches,” his wife of 65 years, Judy Jacobson (nee Gardner) of Pepper Pike told the Cleveland Jewish News. “He was so good at that. He was so caring about his clients and he treated everyone like family.”
The pair met in August 1965 on a date arranged by their fathers and were engaged after three weeks. Even then, she knew how special he was, Judy Jacobson said.
“I wanted to marry him as soon as I met him,” she said. “Everyone loved him. He lit up the room and was wonderful to be with.”
His son, Peter Jacobson of Cleveland Heights told the CJN that his successes came from overcoming the challenges of his childhood.
“He never forgot all of those who helped him at that time and others who helped him throughout his life,” Peter Jacobson said. “That drove him to help others always, even when he was having hard or challenging times in his work. He never failed to consistently volunteer to help others, both with his time and financially.”
Even after he sold the business in the early 1980s and became a financial advisor at Prescott, Ball and Turban, which is now Wells Fargo Advisors, Don Jacobson continued to put his community first. A member of Suburban Temple-Kol Ami in Beachwood, where he was also a former board president, he served in leadership roles at the Cleveland Growth Association, the Jewish Federation of Cleveland and Jewish Family Service Association.
“He always led with his heart,” his daughter Peggy (David) Sugerman of Bar Harbor, Maine, told the CJN. “He would always say yes. If he was asked to take a leadership position at an organization he worked with, he would jump right in. He spent his last four years in a wheelchair but still stayed strong. He would welcome people with this huge smile and that lasted until the very end – even when he was in hospice.”
A dedicated family man and hardworking professional, Jacobson will be remembered for “putting others first and being selfless,” Peter Jacobson said.
“He was a man who lived for the greater good and a higher purpose,” he said. “He put it all before himself because the greater good was more important.”
He is survived by his wife, Judy; son, Peter Jacobson (Lari Anderson Jacobson); daughters, Peggy (David) Sugerman and Jill Jacobson of Orange; his seven grandchildren, Brett Huettner (Ashley Peters), Jesse Huettner, Simon Sugerman (Rachel Frederickson), Eli Sugerman, Gabe Sugerman, Jonas Jacobson and Sadie Jacobson; and his great-granddaughter, Audrey Almeda.
“They were his true treasure,” Peggy Jacobson said. “They are his legacy.”
Funeral services were held July 14 at Suburban Temple-Kol Ami in Beachwood. Burial was at Lake View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank or Jewish Family Service Association.