A Brooklyn, N.Y.-based real estate and food management company recently purchased the Douglas Building at 2140 Lee Road in Cleveland Heights, and has plans to revitalize the building with community input.
New Day Management purchased the building for an undisclosed price, with it officially changing hands on Jan. 18, one of its partners, Gary Neustadt, told the Cleveland Jewish News. The building was listed for sale on Aug. 1, 2022, according to Cuyahoga County records.
“We have always liked the Cleveland area, and we always look for new opportunities,” Neustadt said of New Day Management’s interest in the building on the corner of Cedar and Lee roads. “We saw the building online without ever seeing it in person, and bid on it and won. We want to do some nice things over there.”
Since their purchase, Neustadt said the team has visited the site multiple times, with the intention on developing a plan to upgrade and revitalize the building. At the time of purchase, the building was 80% to 90% occupied, with the first floor fully occupied, he said. The second floor has some vacancies, and is part of the reason why New Day Management is targeting new tenants and working to upgrade the space, Neustadt said.
“Our plan is, especially with the second floor, to explore a couple of options either for apartments or renovated office space, and new retail where the car mechanic space is right now,” he said. “We want ideas from the community for retail, about what they believe the best use of it is. If someone wants to partner with us, we’re open for options.”
Neustadt said the timeline of updates will depend on interest from the community. But as of right now, updates will be completed slowly as they wait for potential community and business partners to reach out, he added.
“We’re a family-owned and operated company just looking for new opportunities in the Cleveland area,” he said. “We’re not a big firm. We’re local to Brooklyn. We just want to do it nicely here. We’re open for opportunity and for someone to team up with us. We want ideas that benefit everyone.”