Downtown Cleveland Alliance discussed its 2020 annual report with a Zoom briefing on March 11, touching on new initiatives created during the COVID-19 pandemic and how downtown Cleveland is determined to make it through.
Featuring opening comments by CEO Joe Marinucci, and department presentations by Michael Deemer, executive vice president, business development; Edward Eckart, Jr., executive vice president, operations; and Heather Holmes, vice president, marketing and public relations, a prevailing theme of the report was community perseverance.
“What a difference one year makes – as we look back over the last year and think back to March 2020, which is exactly a year ago, when things were just beginning to shut down,” Deemer said. “We didn’t know if it was going to be a matter of weeks or months. But, I feel like we’re beginning to turn a corner as a country, as a community and certainly as downtown Cleveland.”
Deemer touched on DCA’s Clean and Safe Ambassador program, a team that provides supplemental services such as safety escorts, car lockouts and jump-starts to downtown Cleveland and surrounding neighborhoods.
“One of the reasons why we’re able to weather 2020 as well as have a downtown is because of its strong foundation,” he said. “And we know that foundation begins with having a safe and welcoming pedestrian experience. That begins with our essential workers in downtown, especially our ambassadors that oversee the clean and safe ambassador program.”
Eckart built on that response, referencing how different things were last year at the time of the briefing. DCA had just finished up planning Cleveland’s yearly St. Patrick’s Day parade but was met with pandemic-related challenges a few days later. Parade workers pivoted to the ambassador program.
“The work in the last year has been tireless and heroic in the face of unprecedented circumstances,” he said. “That is something I know I am proud of, as well as our team.”
Normally, the DCA annual report briefing would break down the work of its city services. While the report still touches on that, Eckart said it’s equally important to focus on the community’s ability to adapt.
“It’s about making people still feel safe and secure while downtown,” he said. “Although there were many days where the streets were barren, this team worked side by side with business owners and operators to clean up after the civil unrest. They worked side by side with volunteers, many of which are watching today. We’re out there, cleaning up and getting the city back on its feet.”
Eckart also mentioned other highlights, including safety and security collaborations during protests, as well as the Seeds Program, in collaboration with Lutheran Metropolitan Ministry. The program provides job opportunities for residents experiencing homelessness, also leading to a partnership with The City Mission, one of Cleveland’s homeless shelters, to provide additional applicants.
When it was Holmes’ turn to address her thoughts, she agreed that growth, evolution, and partnerships were also important to the marketing department.
“We didn’t like talking about everyone who was closing, we wanted to find a way to highlight those who are finding creative ways to stay open and reminding downtown residents what was still available to them,” she said. “With the civil unrest that happened in May and June, there was a whole new story to tell, for both downtown and the city. And I’m very proud of the work our entire team has done helping to tell that story.”
Some of the ways the marketing department addressed the ever-changing story of downtown Cleveland was with the Cleveland Pledge, a commitment from organizations like DCA to internally make adjustments, investments and policy changes to benefit the community, and Voices of CLE, an art initiative born from a call from Mayor Frank G. Jackson’s office to address boarded-up storefronts with help from LAND Studio and Ingenuity Cleveland.
“Voices of CLE was a public art initiative allowing artists of color the opportunity to express their feelings and emotions around everything that happened with George Floyd, using art as a medium to express emotions and create a platform for dialogue and healing,” she said.
To end the presentation, Deemer discussed how continued investment of downtown office space still occurred, even as a majority of the office-based workforce continues to work remotely. This led to several businesses still opening in downtown Cleveland, leading to a slow, but steady, growth of residents. There was also an audience question-and-answer period.
“I think the hard work we did weather to the storm in 2020 and as we continue to add to that strong foundation in the interim, that allows (downtown Cleveland) to be well-positioned to take advantage of the return of events, the return of office workers and a growing residential population,” Deemer said.