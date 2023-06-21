Downtown Cleveland Alliance has rebranded its parent company as Downtown Cleveland, Inc. to reflect a unified vision for downtown Cleveland as the place and organization, according to a news release.
The rebrand, along with a revamped board structure and updated chair and officer positions, was announced June 7 during its 2023 Ruth Ratner Miller Awards.
“We are the only organization solely focused on strengthening and building Downtown, from sidewalk to skyline and everything in between,” Downtown Cleveland, Inc. president and CEO Michael Deemer said in the release. “Our name, brand, and structure now accurately represent who we are and what we do. We lead efforts to accelerate engagement in Downtown’s environment, economy, and experience. We get stuff done.”
He noted the changes are the result of extensive research, stakeholder feedback and priorities identified in the organization’s 2023 to 2027 strategic plan. They also align with and support the launch of Reimagining Downtown Cleveland, a series of short- and intermediate-term strategies to accelerate the evolution of downtown Cleveland from a 9-to-5 central business district into a diverse, vibrant and accessibly mixed-use, 18-hour, 15-minute neighborhood, introduced by Downtown Cleveland, Inc., along with the city of Cleveland, Cuyahoga County and community partners, the release stated.
“We’ve built a family of organizations, under a cohesive brand umbrella, tailormade to carry out our vision of downtown Cleveland as the hub of an inclusive, global city that weaves Downtown districts and surrounding neighborhoods into a seamless urban fabric that is greater than the sum of its parts,” Deemer said in the release.
Downtown Cleveland, Inc. serves as the parent organization and executive board, leading strategy, advocacy and planning. It is comprised of officers from Downtown Cleveland Improvement Corporation, the property owner engagement arm; Downtown Cleveland Alliance, the community engagement arm; Downtown Cleveland, Inc’s Racial, Equity, and Inclusion committee chair; and at large community members, the release stated.
The new logo evokes the shape of a map pin for placemaking and a “D” for downtown itself, the release stated. The colors are inspired by the city’s vibrancy and diversity, iconic sunsets and lakefront, and beloved sports teams.
The board chairs and officers of Downtown Cleveland, Inc, include: Karen Fanger, president and COO of K&D Group, as chair; Melissa Ferchill, president of MCM Company, as vice chair; Laura Bloomberg, president of Cleveland State University, as secretary; and Eric Tolbert, owner of Eric Tolbert & Associates, as treasurer.
The board leadership for Downtown Cleveland Improvement Corporation include: Tom Coyne, real estate practice group leader at Thompson Hine, as chair; Doug Price, CEO of K&D Group, as vice chair; Deb Janik, senior vice president for real estate development at Bedrock Cleveland, as treasurer; and Antonin Robert, president for community development of GBX, as secretary.
The board leadership of Downtown Cleveland Alliance include: Rob Falls, chairman and CEO of Falls & Co., as chair; Jonathan Sandvick, president of Sandvick Architects, and Teresa Metcalf Beasley, public practice chair at McDonald Hopkins, as vice chairs; Jeff Patterson, CEO and safety director of Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority, as treasurer; and India Birdsong Terry, general manager and CEO of Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority, as secretary.