Downtown Cleveland Alliance will present the 2023 Ruth Ratner Miller Awards from 3 to 6 p.m. June 7 at the Cleveland Marriott Downtown at Key Tower, 1360 West Mall Drive.
Cleveland Metropolitan School District outgoing CEO Eric Gordon will be presented with the Ruth Ratner Miller 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award. For 23 years, the award has recognized those who have made significant investments in the community, similar to namesake Ruth Ratner Miller, a civic leader and lifelong advocate for Cleveland and its people, according to a news release.
This year, five categories have been added to honor individuals and organizations who have contributed their time and energy to supporting DCA’s core mission of attracting talent, jobs, residents and investment into downtown Cleveland. These categories include the Green + Clean Award, Power of Place Award, Downtown Cleveland Business of the Year, Downtown Cleveland Champion of the Year and Downtown Cleveland Catalyst of the Year.
“At DCA, we are solely focused on strengthening and building downtown, the heart of Cleveland itself, to accelerate engagement in its environment, economy and experience,” Michael Deemer, president and CEO of DCA, said in the release. “This year’s nominees and recipients embody that sentiment.”