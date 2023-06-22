Downtown Cleveland Alliance held its 2023 Ruth Ratner Miller Awards June 7, where it also launched its rebrand for its parent company Downtown Cleveland, Inc., and honored several individuals and organizations, according to a June 14 news release.
Named in honor of the late Ruth Ratner Miller, a civic leader and lifelong advocate of Cleveland and its people, the event honored those who have made significant contributions to Downtown Cleveland.
Eric Gordon, CEO of Cleveland Metropolitan School District, was honored with the 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award.
The Green + Clean award was given to Robert Tucker, third district commander of the Cleveland Division of Police, and Michael Sering, vice president of Housing & Shelter at Lutheran Metropolitan Ministry.
The Power of Place Award recognized the Towpath Trailhead at Canal Basin Park, Skylight Park at Tower City Center, Graffiti HeArt and The Flats Platform Tennis Center.
Four businesses received the Downtown Cleveland Business of the Year Award, including Lulo Kitchen + Lulo Cafe, AMS, Armando’s Barbershop and Oswald Companies.
The Downtown Cleveland Champion of the Year Award honored Cathy Carlson-Klemencic, a downtown Cleveland resident, Brian Horsburgh of Spindrift Management and Sara Continenza at Food Strong.
The Downtown Cleveland Catalyst of the Year Award recognized CrossCountry Mortgage, Rugby Real Estate and the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission.