What started as a peaceful protest in downtown Cleveland May 30 over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, turned ugly, leading to a curfew in the city and necessitating Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine to activate the Ohio National Guard.
The curfew for the downtown area and central business district went into effect at 8 p.m. May 30 and will last until 8 a.m. May 31, the city announced via Twitter at 7:45 p.m. May 30. The Cleveland Police Department said that anyone in those areas is subject to arrest.
An additional curfew was put in place from noon May 31 to 8 a.m. June 1, the department announced at 11:31 a.m. May 31.
The protest drew thousands in support of Floyd, who died when former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee on Floyd’s throat for nearly nine minutes on May 25. Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.
The protest started at 2 p.m. at The Free Stamp at Willard Park by East 9th Street and Lakeside Avenue and lasted into the night. Two Cleveland police cars were set on fire, protesters threw objects at its mounted unit/police horses, and businesses were looted and ransacked, Cleveland police said via Twitter.
Protests were carried out around the state for the last few days.
DeWine said the vast majority of protesters wanted “simply to be heard” and focus attention on the death of Floyd and other injustices.
“But the voices calling for justice, the voices calling for change, are sadly being drowned out by a smaller group of violent individuals ... (who) threaten the safety of our citizens, of the community,” DeWine said. “Acts of violence cannot, and will not, be tolerated. This violence must stop.”
Columbus
Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said he believed racism “is a public health and safety crisis” and he wanted to see a more equitable city, but “we are now at a point that we can no longer tell who is protesting for change and an end to racism and who has only chaos and destruction in mind.”
Ginther said more than 100 public and private properties were damaged and at least 10 robbed of goods, five police officers were injured by thrown bricks or rocks and police vehicles had been set afire.
The Columbus Dispatch reported U.S. Rep Joyce Beatty, Franklin County Commissioner Kevin Boyce and Shannon Hardin, president of the Columbus City Council, were among those pepper-sprayed at a protest on the morning of May 30.
A citywide curfew is in place from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. daily.
Cincinnati
Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley said 50 businesses were damaged overnight and 11 people arrested, with more arrests to come as suspects are identified. He said a 10 p.m. curfew May 30 and May 31 for downtown and Over-The-Rhine areas will allow police to more easily arrest the few who might commit criminal acts.
Chief Eliot Isaac of the Cincinnati Police Department said 200 to 250 people earlier gathered and marched, at one point going onto Interstate 75, which was shut down for 20 minutes.
“I understood their anger; definitely share that same anger with them,” he said.
Later, however, some turned to “violent and destructive” behavior in the downtown and Over-the-Rhine area, damaging and stealing from businesses and throwing rocks and bottles at police, who deployed pepper ball irritants and gas, Isaac said. Two officers sustained minor injuries, Isaac said.
“I believe that everyone in that crowd last night was not from Cincinnati,” he said. “This lawless behavior cannot continue. ... We will not allow it.”
The Cincinnati Enquirer said it was the most significant unrest in the city since protests and violence following the 2001 police shooting of an unarmed black man in Over-the-Rhine, which led to days of unrest, a federal investigation and changes in the police department.
Dayton
Dayton police said May 30 in a Twitter post that rocks and bottles were thrown at officers during a protest that day and one officer was injured.
“We did deploy chemical munitions when the situation became violent,” police said.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.