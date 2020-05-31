The level of devastation downtown reminded Seth Bromberg of the riots of the 1960s as he and his wife, Jodie, drove through the streets on May 30.

Bromberg owns District, a restaurant at Playhouse Square, which as he put it, was “passed over” in the devastation by looters and vandals who smashed windows, spray-painted anti-police graffiti and stole merchandise from stores downtown.

“It was like a war zone,” Bromberg, a Pepper Pike resident, told the Cleveland Jewish News on May 31. “It looked like it was downtown Beirut in the 1990s. It was hundreds of marauders in the streets that had no sense of calm, no sense of order, no sense of law. And they were walking up and down the street with baseball bats and pipes and any window they saw they just smashed it out and were cheering.”

The violence followed a peaceful protest at The Free Stamp during the afternoon following the killing of George Floyd, who died when former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee on Floyd’s throat for nearly nine minutes on May 25. Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

District was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As we evaluate how to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic, now we have to think about how we’re going to rebound from guests not wanting to come downtown to Cleveland,” Bromberg said.

The Brombergs notified other business owners of the devastation as they passed by.

“As we passed the CVS and the Colossal Cupcake Company, we witnessed a scene right out of the 1960s,” Bromberg said. “People running in and out through glass windows with shards of glass still exposed.”

He said people left the store with cases of soda and boxes of food, and some were screaming expletives and derogatory statements about police.

“It was at that point about 9:30, I turned to Jodie and said we better go home,” Bromberg said.

A seven-member crew from his restaurant went downtown on the morning of May 31 to help clean up.

At a 12:30 a.m. May 31 press conference Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams said there were multiple arrests stemming from the rioting, with charges ranging from vandalism to aggravated assault and rioting, “you name it.”

"We know that a lot of things that happened today were people who do not live in the city of Cleveland or in this area," Williams said. "There is tons of video footage of a lot of things that happened. And we have investigators, as we speak, that are going through that footage to identify folks so that we can bring them to justice."

At a press conference on the evening of May 31, in which the curfew was extended to June 2, Williams said the number of arrests was "66 and growing", and included one arrest of arson with an incendiary device.

"So with the help of our partners down here, the FBI and some others, the Division of Police were able to get that person off the streets and out of our community," Williams said.

Some of the arrests were of people who were not from Ohio, Williams said.

"We’re still investigating that with our partners to kind of run down where these folks are actually from and we’re going to take the investigations wherever they go," Williams said. "There were a ton of people inside the city that were definitely not from the city and also not from the state itself. and we’ve had intelligence of other cities having similar issues.".

Mayor Frank Jackson said, "This other (group's) whole intent was to be violent, disruptive and to cause civil unrest and destruction of private property."

Williams asked residents of downtown and workers to stay home on May 31, with the mayor extending Cleveland’s curfew from noon May 31 until 8 a.m. June 1 to allow for cleanup and to restore order.

Dan Moulthrop, CEO of the City Club of Cleveland, saw the devastation on the morning of May 31.

“It looked like a tornado,” Moulthrop told the CJN. “Up and down Euclid Avenue and Prospect Avenue, windows were smashed all over the place. But it was almost like the way a tornado can go through a community and leave one house unscathed and demolish another one. You know, there were some stores and buildings that weren’t touched at all and others that had every single window smashed out.”

He and his wife, Dorothy, made the trip from his Shaker Heights home downtown to help clean up using brooms and trash cans and shovels to clean up the broken glass. He said there were hundreds and hundreds of people helping.

“It’s no wonder that this happened,” Moulthrop said. “Our nation has been discussing this forever, for decades. People understand that this wasn’t personal. This wasn’t about Heinen’s or Geiger’s or the City Club Building or anything like that. This was just rage and rage about a broken world. And about a world that we own that should be better than this. A nation that we all know should be better than this.”

Alex Kadis, a software developer who lives downtown, said he attended the protest for about an hour.

“What I saw was a peaceful protest by people who were rightfully very angry, myself included,” a software developer, who said he was at the protest for about an hour. “I firmly believe that the way to make sure that our voices are heard is through protest.”

Cherie Dimmerling, who lives in Cleveland's warehouse district, said she went to the protest and was on the lookout for undercover police. She and her friend, Daryl Rowland, noticed a number of white men dressed identically in black who seemed to be communicating with each other during the protest.

"It just seemed to us that there were definitely provacateurs there," Dimmerling said. "They were dressed all in black, all the same. They were very organized, very professional in their demeanor."

Dimmerling said she attended the protests from 2:30 to about 4:30 p.m. Later that afternoon, she was notified by a friend in Beachwood that there were car fires outside her building. Four cars were on fire, she said.

Armond Budish, Cuyahoga County executive, released a statement on the protest and rioting May 31.

“All across our country we have seen peaceful protests turn violent and ravage the communities we hold most dear," he stated. "In our own downtown Cleveland many businesses, restaurants, and organizations were devastated by the riots last night. Some may not recover. We must remember that this is our community and that business owners of all races are being deeply affected by the destruction of their property. I fully support a peaceful protest and encourage you to express your desire for change. I ask that you remain peaceful and remember that when we riot we harm our friends, families, and neighbors.”

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine called out the Ohio National Guard to help restore order in Cleveland as well as other cities. They arrived in Cleveland May 31.

Lt. Col. Thomas Butler of the Ohio National Guard said, “Men and women of the National Guard are happy to be here in Cleveland to support our partners in the city of Cleveland to keep order and protect lives and property. We are here and we are ready to serve.”