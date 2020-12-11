Instead of its crowd-gathering, annual outdoor menorah lighting at Public Square, Downtown Chabad celebrated the start of Chanukah virtually Dec. 10.
The event, hosted by Downtown Chabad’s Rabbi Yossi Freedman and ESPN Cleveland talk show host Aaron Goldhammer, featured messages from Gov. Mike DeWine, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish, Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson, former Cleveland Browns kicker Greg Joseph and former Forest City Realty Trust CEO Albert Ratner. Goldhammer also interviewed former Maccabi Tel Aviv and Cleveland Cavaliers head coach David Blatt about his Jewish upbringing, celebrating Chanukah while coaching in Israel, his time in Cleveland and his multiple sclerosis diagnosis.
The livestream also featured games, history lessons, videos and Chanukah songs from band 8th Day – all leading up to Freedman and his family lighting the first night’s candle.
Downtown Chabad had originally planned an in-person, socially distanced outdoor gathering at its usual menorah lighting spot in Public Square in downtown Cleveland, but Freedman said Cleveland officials asked them to cancel the event due to a high rate of COVID-19 cases in the county.
“I told them absolutely, because that’s the right thing to do and we right away had to scramble with plans of what and how to make this virtual,” Freedman told the Cleveland Jewish News. “Of course, virtual gave us more opportunities than we ever thought possible and we’re able to reach many more people. It turned out to be a beautiful advantage.”
Upon the virtual shift, Downtown Chabad immediately reached out to Ohio dignitaries, and those who were able to respond in time joined the evening’s festivities.
The key point of the event, Freedman said, was connectedness despite distance, as families were encouraged to light their menorahs at the same time. Freedman and Downtown Chabad also delivered menorah kits to local families to guarantee that despite pandemic shutdowns, they were able to celebrate the holiday.
“This year, we are learning the power of a unique individual – how when they do one mitzvah, they really add up to a chorus of multiple people doing the same menorah lighting in their own home,” Freedman said.
The CJN was a sponsor of the event.