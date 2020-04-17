Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton has been honored with the 2020 Spirit of Columbus Award.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced the honor during the April 17 press conference at the Ohio Statehouse on COVID-19 and the state's response.

Acton was selected to recognize and honor her work and leadership in the community, and to represent all of Ohio’s public health workers, first responders, and medical personnel on the front lines fighting the COVID-19 crisis, The Columbus Foundation stated in a news release.

“This award honors those in Columbus who exemplify bravery, determination, and the resolve to see a challenge and tackle it,” Douglas F. Kridler, president and CEO of The Columbus Foundation, said in the release. “This has Amy’s name written all over it.”

The Spirit of Columbus Award was created in 2013 in honor of pilot Jerrie Mock, the first woman to fly solo around the world. The award recognizes those who exhibit exemplary community spirit through their efforts and accomplishments, according to the news release.