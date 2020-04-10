Dr. Amy Acton, the director of the Ohio Department of Health, called her first virtual seder a “healing” experience with family and friends in which she had new insight on the Exodus story.
“That journey is a journey we’re all on collectively,” she told the Cleveland Jewish News on April 9. “The symbolism is there for me. And in the Haggadah last night, there were a few parts that took me by surprise … that I’ve interpreted anew.”
Specifically, she said, she found new meaning in lyrics of songs that spoke of “the need to persevere in spite of the fact that you aren’t being understood.”
Acton spoke to the CJN just after participating in a daily press conference with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. She is among those taking center stage during the COVID-19 pandemic that has rocked the world.
At the April 8 press conference, she spoke of Passover and of her religiously blended family. Her husband, Eric Acton, is Episcopalian, she said, as are his children.
“Chag sameach to all my friends,” she said. “I am Jewish. Even my background was a mixed background growing up, and my children were raised in the Jewish faith.”
In the time of a plague
She appealed to religious leaders to find ways to celebrate without congregating.
“One of the worst things we can do is congregate in any way that puts our population at risk,” she said.
Then she spoke of her own observance and traditions.
“We are doing a virtual seder tonight in my family,” she said. “My friends dropped off, I couldn’t cook, they’ve dropped off the foods I love, and I love to cook. That’s another thing I haven’t shared. My matzoh ball soup is the best, just saying. But, you know, my friends cooked for me, they dropped it off on my doorstep and we’re going to be together talking about the story of the plagues of which have very poignant meaning as we go through what we’re going through.”
She said she has finger puppets depicting the plagues from when her children were in preschool at the JCC of Greater Columbus, where she was a board member, and that she still uses a children’s Haggadah dating from when her now adult children were young.
“It was probably a month ago when I said something about locusts and firstborn sons because … there was a period at which every single thing you could think of wasn’t happening,” she said. “And this was a while back, but I remember thinking of the plague puppets … for our seder. And sort of the importance of the fact that you do have these dark shadowy times but can emerge together as a people, and I see that same story and metaphor in other traditions.”
The festival of freedom came at a particularly trying time for Acton, who has been in the forefront of DeWine’s efforts to protect Ohioans from COVID-19.
“You know this was when the weather got better and people feel because we’ve done such a good job in Ohio,” she said. “We’re not seeing the horrors that others are living. There are horrors going on in Ohio. I must admit that. I think as people are paying attention to the news, but they’re not seeing … sort of the scale of Italy or New York, and then they sort of feel that this was all for naught or a hoax. And it’s quite the opposite. It’s this long slow struggle of patience and perseverance that we have to have, and our very success is begetting a different set of problems where folks … sometimes don’t even believe that this virus is real.”
During the April 9 press conference, shouting could be heard outside the Statehouse by protesters who objected to Acton’s stay-at-home order. It was her March 16 late-night order that superseded a judge’s decision and blocked Ohio’s primary election from taking place the following day.
A concern for humanity
Social justice work in Israel – and more broadly – has been a part of Acton’s life and work.
“I had the opportunity, more in the 1990s, to spend a lot of time in Israel pre-intifada times, where there was a lot of coexistence work going on,” she said. “I was able to spend time in Palestine and had the opportunity to see children being educated and learning both Hebrew and Arabic, and people being on the same soccer team and being able to coexist, so some of those things really influenced me.”
She draws little distinction between volunteer and professional commitments.
“My work has always sort of morphed,” she said. “It’s never stayed inside the lines of work or volunteerism because I think the social justice threads are there. And the same things are, you know, playing out in the social determinants work and this homelessness work and things I’ve worked on in philanthropy.”
Prior to taking on her current job, Acton worked at the Columbus Foundation. There “she served as community research and grants management officer and focused on community leadership and nonprofit effectiveness,” according to her biography on the Ohio Department of Health’s website. In addition, the Youngstown native “has more than 30 years of experience in medical practice, government and community service, health care policy and advocacy, academic and nonprofit administration, consulting, teaching, and data analysis.”
She drew parallels with her previous work and her current work in her concern regarding the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on African-American and Latinos. At the April 9 press conference, she invited Dr. Anthony J. Armstrong, president of the Ohio State Medical Association, to speak on the issue.
Acton previously served on the boards of Columbus Jewish Day School in New Albany, where she sent her children. She noted the school was founded on the teachings of Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel, who was famous for his civil rights activism, and at Congregation Beth Tikvah in Worthington, where she was a member.
“That was a great home for me,” she said of Beth Tikvah. “It is a Reform synagogue, but one that was started by a group of university professors, many of whom I knew, so some of the people that have passed away were also largely influential in my career.”
Governor's philosophy
DeWine spoke twice at the March 25 press conference about his decision to hire Acton in February 2019 to lead the $1.4 billion state health department.
“I wanted someone who could be a spokesperson, who was articulate and could talk directly to other people in the state,” he said. “I had no idea that we were going to end up with this: Dr. Acton was going to be on TV every day at 2 (p.m.).”
He said Acton has built up Ohio’s public health efforts on both the state and local levels.
Acton, 54, has taught at The Ohio State University in Columbus, where she also received her master’s in public health. She received her medical degree at Northeastern Ohio University College of Medicine in Rootstown.
Acton’s early and frank advice to Ohioans to help flatten the curve and her frequent promises to tell Ohioans “what we know when we know it” has inspired compliance from residents across the state, even as the virus has spread.
When asked about Ohio’s early intervention efforts to protect its residents, DeWine said he tried to make decisions based on facts.
“Throughout my career in public service, as I look back on it, the biggest mistakes I’ve made have come about because I didn’t have enough facts,” he said. “I didn’t drill down deeply enough, I didn’t ask enough questions, I didn’t ask the right people, and so we saw this coming as everybody did, and you know, I started asking the questions.”
DeWine then credited Acton.
“As you can see, I’ve got an amazing director of health,” he said, “We also put together a group of 14 doctors around the state of Ohio who we call upon to get advice from,”
DeWine said. “In addition to that, we reach out beyond Ohio to doctors and people who are doing the modeling, experts on pandemics. So we were just gathering all this information as we could get it, and the decisions were really, really based on that.
“I think the essential job of government is to protect people, particularly the most vulnerable,” he said. “And so these decisions, I’m not going to say they were easy but they were decisions we made based upon how do we protect people’s lives and how do we set Ohio up for the future.”
Uncharted territory
In reflecting on the pandemic, Acton said, there have been many difficult decisions.
“It has been truly a gauntlet,” she said. “I mean I don’t want to sugarcoat any of it. I know there’s a lot of social media things out there. But it has been, I think probably the most difficult thing for me was recognizing early on that something was not right.”
She suspected Ohio had community spread prior to having tools to head off the virus.
“And that’s when I realized that there wasn’t a perfect playbook for this outbreak, that it was going to be so huge and unprecedented in our lifetime, and that our infrastructure throughout our country had really been neglected in terms of this work, in terms of public health,” she said. “The blessing in that is that I have a governor that’s very deeply committed to the health and well-being of Ohioans, and he really digs deeply, asks the hard questions and was able to really learn from the science and really think proactively to protect Ohioans.”
She also said he has tremendous energy.
“I mean he pushes all of us,” Acton said. “He’s 73 years old and I’m exhausted at 54. I can’t keep up with him. That’s no joke. And I went to Haiti with him and (his wife) Fran because they do a lot of work in Haiti, on behalf of their daughter who died, Becky. And I could not keep up with him.
“He just so does not want to see anyone get hurt or one doctor have to make a difficult decision like we see all around the world. And so that compassion I think is very authentic. I hope people can see that. And people have all different views and all different politics, but that kind of thing definitely falls away and that is maybe one of the gifts of this moment.”
Acton said Ohioans’ efforts have paid off – flattening the curve so that health care workers have time to respond and hospitals have adequate beds and ventilators during the surge.
“The good news is, we bought some extra time to build up our hospital system, our nursing homes, our prisons, to really be more prepared and have the best outcome possible,” she said.
At the April 9 press conference, Acton spoke of an emerging plan that will lead Ohio out of the crisis, but said she still has deep concerns..
“It’s going to be a long journey, a year to two in length ... before we really have immunity in our whole population,” she said. “So my worry is this quick success we’ve had, this enormous success we’ve had, that with the good weather, or with just our exhaustion with it, and that’s known, that’s been studied too, that people let up and that we’ll see spikes and resurgences. So, you know I worry that people will have the faith, the trust to kind of carry on through this period. It’s a war, but it’s a silent enemy.”