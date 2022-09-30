After Dr. Jeffrey L. Ponsky announced his retirement from Cleveland Clinic, his son, Dr. Lee Ponsky, hit upon an idea to honor his father’s 50-year medical career: a festschrift.
A festschrift is typically a book, an edited volume of essays, honoring a person’s lifelong achievements. Lee Ponsky decided to offer a festschrift with a twist, a multimedia and in-person celebration of his father’s career.
Lee Ponsky invited his father’s students, colleagues and family members to speak. He also enlisted his siblings, Zac Ponsky and Todd Ponsky, to help out, and particularly Kim Ponsky Sable, who is a professional photographer who he enlisted to create a series of videos that weave the story of their father’s life.
More than 160 people came from as far away as California, England, France, Italy, Abu Dhabi and India to the Eric and Sheila Samson Pavilion Sept. 17 for a daylong event honoring Ponsky’s work.
“It was a nice capstone to a really remarkable career,” Lee Ponsky told the Cleveland Jewish News Sept. 22.
Jeffrey Ponsky was told by a high school guidance counselor that he wasn’t college material, but he wanted to be a doctor like his uncle, Dr. Bennett Levine, so he powered through with hard work at both Miami University in Oxford, graduating Phi Beta Kappa, and at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine. He later earned an MBA from Case Western Reserve University’s Weatherhead Business School.
He joined the faculty of University Hospitals of Cleveland the same year he graduated from medical school, where he was the director of surgical endoscopy.
In 1979, he became the director of the department of surgery at Mount Sinai Medical Center in Cleveland, where he remained through 1997. During that time, he was professor of surgery at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and vice chairman of its department of surgery.
In 1997, he joined Cleveland Clinic as the director of endoscopic surgery and executive director of the minimally invasive surgery center. He was also the vice chairman of the division of education and director of graduate medical education at Cleveland Clinic. In 2005, he assumed the Oliver H. Payne professorship and chair of the department of surgery at Case Western University School of Medicine at University Hospitals. He returned to Cleveland Clinic as director of developmental endoscopy in 2014. He now holds the title professor emeritus of surgery at Case Western Reserve University.
His key innovation was in using endoscopy, a minimally invasive technique, to insert a feeding tube that has become the standard of care, Lee Ponsky said.
In addition, the native Clevelander and lifelong member of Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike has developed laparoscopic techniques for minimally invasive surgery.
“Many people commented that, while it’s amazing that they’ve learned from him not only about humility and being humble, and about training to do laparoscopic surgery and endoscopic procedures, but also what it’s like to be a parent,” Lee Ponsky said.
When Jeffrey Ponsky wanted to learn endoscopy, he was initially rejected because he was a surgeon in training rather than a gastroenterologist. He was undeterred and found a doctor in Canton to train him, Lee Ponsky said, and his father drove to Canton daily for five months to learn the technique. By the time he finished his training, he was able to train others.
His mother-in-law, Charlotte Goldberg, bought him his first endoscope, Lee Ponsky said, and his father kept the device in the trunk of his car.
“At the end of the two years, he had done more endoscopy than anyone else in the hospital,” Lee Ponsky said, referring to University Hospitals.
“I think he showed that there’s so much more than just being an innovator and a clinician and a scientist,” he said. “But to be humble, to be a mentor, and be there for people in the hardest times of their lives and be a friend.”
Fourteen people spoke at the daytime celebration, 11 of them presented in person and three presented via video.
Kim Ponsky Sable prepared videos of some of her father’s lifelong friends, colleagues and patients.
“As much as I knew about my dad’s upbringing and I knew who the important players were in his life, I learned a lot more about him and about those people,” she told the CJN Sept. 22. “And that was what made it such a pleasure for me to work on this, because I really gave a lot more insight into the inner workings and the ingredients that made him who I know him to be.”
Jeffrey Ponsky, 76, who is a grandfather of 12, said he is grateful to his children for reimagining the festschrift.
“It was extraordinary,” he told the CJN Sept. 23. “It was very emotional, funny and inspiring. At night, we had a celebratory party at the House of Blues, which was a Western motif again, in honor of my hobby of liking horses. So it was a whole day.”
Jeffrey Ponsky described the event as like a “kaleidoscope” and “surrealistic.”
“Every single person that was there was well known to me and a friend,” he said. “I could sit down and speak about every single person who was there and our experiences together. Ironically, most of the people there did not know each other because they came from different points in my life.”
Jeffrey Ponsky, who lives with his wife, Jackie, in Hunting Valley, said his life now revolves around his horse barn, but he hasn’t left medicine altogether. Immediately after retiring, he became interim executive director of MedWorks, which was started by Zac Ponsky. He also continues to serve on the board and provides care at MedWorks free clinics offered to the underserved community.
Jeffrey Ponsky also volunteers for Lee Ponsky’s nonprofit, MedWish International, which sends surplus medical supplies and equipment to provide humanitarian aid across the globe.
“I believe that the best is when you stand back and look at what you accomplished, other than your family and children, which is my greatest joy and legacy, is the people who I’ve trained and worked with and impacted, because you can see by their success that we’ve succeeded,” Jeffrey Ponsky said. “Many of the people – a huge number of the people that I’ve had the opportunity to train – have risen to large national and international positions, and that’s the reward.”