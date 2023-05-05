Gary Pearlman, known as Dr. U.R. Awesome, will try to add five more bubble blowing Guinness World Records at an indoor event at noon May 7 at Tower City Center at 230 W. Huron Road in downtown Cleveland.
Pearlman already holds 11 world records, and will aim to add the following records: tallest free standing soap bubble, tallest supported soap bubble tube, tallest free floating soap bubble, largest soap bubble tornado and largest soap bubble volcano. To judge and record the attempts, physicist Thomas Altman will serve as the certified Guinness calculator for measurement.
As part of the attempt, Pearlman also invited nationally known bubbler Blaise Ryndes to the event. Ryndes’ bubble blowing skills appeared on America’s Got Talent.
The attempts will take place at Tower Court, located on the northside of the center. Viewers will be able to get views of the attempts from three separate levels.
Additionally, from noon to 1 p.m. May 6, Pearlman and Ryndes will display their bubble blowing skills at The Gund Foundation Green, the outdoor space outside of Tower City Center in Public Square. That event is free and open to the public.
To learn more about either performer, visit drurawesome.com or spherebubbleshow.com.