After purchasing Landerhaven in late August 2020, Driftwood Hospitality – formerly known as Driftwood Restaurants & Catering – sought to reinvent the Mayfield Heights event venue’s over 40,000 square feet of entertainment space.
The building was previously owned by Executive Caterers at Landerhaven, headed by former president and founder Harlan Diamond, who retired last year after almost 70 years in the catering business.
Driftwood Hospitality founder and CEO Scott Kuhn and president Chris Hodgson said their goal is to continue the legacy established by Diamond – yet bring the venue into the modern era. Not long after finalizing the purchase, the duo ventured forward with top-to-bottom renovations, including all around upgrades, a brightened interior, cutting-edge technology, outdoor areas, new furniture and dish ware, a showroom and upgrades to the kosher kitchen.
“Landerhaven is a staple here in the area, and we were fortunate enough to acquire Executive Caterers right in the middle of a pandemic,” Kuhn said. “Chris and I have just an incredible amount of respect for Harlan and what they did. The opportunity came up and we decided to jump on it.”
The refreshed space reopened May 1 for events, and numerous parties and social gatherings have already taken advantage of the revamped Landerhaven. Altogether, the entire building can fit about 2,000 people and host four separate events at once.
Hodgson said they succeeded in creating a place able to be transformed easily to multiple tastes, “a pretty blank canvas,” he said.
Driftwood also brought in its own floral company and bakery, and it prepares its diverse dining menu in-house.
“Ultimately, we wanted to create a space that was very interchangeable with different styles depending upon the event or personal preferences,” Kuhn said. “We made it a very neutral yet modern space.”