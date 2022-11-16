Drink Local Drink Tap, the Ohio City nonprofit, surpassed half-a-million pieces of trash picked up and disposed of from Lake Erie shores during its latest season of beach clean ups.
Since 2010, the organization has hosted 127 clean ups in neighborhoods and on Lake Erie beaches. In 2022, over 1,300 volunteers helped pick up over 2,000 pounds of trash during 31 public clean ups, pushing the organization’s grand total to 533,000 pieces and over 15,000 pounds.
“Reaching over half-a-million pieces just shows that collective effort is the impact that our volunteers are making,” Jo Levin, marketing and communications coordinator of the organization, told the Cleveland Jewish News Nov. 7.
Cleaning up neighborhoods and beaches to protect water planted the seed for Drink Local Drink Tap’s founding 12 years ago, as founder Erin Huber attended a walk put together by advocates for reduced single-use plastic pollution and the safety of water and chanted, “drink local, drink tap,” she said.
Each year from May to September, the nonprofit hosts a number of clean ups and tracks and reports the data to The Alliance for the Great Lakes Adopt-a-Beach program. In September, Adopt-a-Beach reached its own milestone of half-a-million pounds of trash collected.
The clean ups on local beaches, such as Edgewater and Perkins beaches, make the parks safer for those who enjoy them as well as protect the Great Lakes ecosystem and keep the freshwater clean.
“Lake Erie is well kept, but we can always do more,” said Levin, a Cleveland resident. “And what we don’t want is fish to eat the plastic, and people to consume micro-plastics when eating fish.”
While most people are familiar with the tagline “reduce, reuse, recycle,” Levin said the organization has its own additional R’s to live by, including repurpose and refuse when it comes to single-use plastics. She suggests keeping a set of silverware on hand and refusing single-use silverware when ordering take-out, but making sure to properly dispose of plastic when it is used.
Due to how weather impacts communities, keeping the beaches clean starts by keeping our neighborhoods clean, she said, which you can do by bringing a bag and gloves with you whenever you go on a walk. “That’s one way to help, on your own,” Levin said. “But the other thing you can do is look at any beach clean ups available to you.”
There is also an educational branch to Drink Local Drink Tap and its clean ups as the Wavemaker program provides educational tools and opportunities for students to learn about water and environmental issues and take action.
The organization will release its 2023 schedule this winter with clean ups typically taking place Saturday mornings from 10 a.m. to noon.
“It’s a wonderful way to spend your Saturday morning, we have a great time” she said. “But there’s never a bad time to look around you and see how you can be a little bit helpful and just lend a hand.”
To volunteer and for more information, visit drinklocaldrinktap.org.