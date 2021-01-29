With temperatures hovering in the mid-20s and flakes of snow flying, people bundled up and headed to Temple Israel Ner Tamid in Mayfield Heights Jan. 24 to wish Rabbi Emeritus Frederick Eisenberg two days ahead of his 90th birthday.
Eisenberg led the temple from its founding in 1985 until 1996 when his son, Rabbi Matthew Eisenberg, took the helm.
The celebration was done as a drive-by video shooting, while Eisenberg and his wife, Helen, sat in front of a television screen at Stone Gardens in Beachwood watching the parade. There were 45 cars, many of them carrying more than one person.
Peter Freimark and his wife, Sheila, exited their car for the occasion. While Sheila Freimark donned a pair of bear claw gloves and waved, Peter Freimark spoke of the importance that the rabbi emeritus played in his life.
“Among the reasons I admire him is that early on in the AIDS epidemic, a friend of mine died from AIDS and the family could not find a rabbi who would officiate at his funeral,” Freimark recalled. “He said that every Jewish person deserves a Jewish funeral. Back then there were a lot of myths about AIDS and a popular misconception: Jewish men don’t get AIDS. He basically took a courageous stand.”
Freimark, who co-chaired the committee that organized the birthday celebration, called Eisenberg “one of my heroes.”
“He always spoke about love and also taking a stand on moral issues,” Freimark said.
Some people stayed in their cars, stopping at a specific spot and calling out well wishes through their car windows. Many waved candles.
Eisenberg’s two daughters, Rachel Eisenberg, who is Temple Israel Ner Tamid’s cantorial soloist, and Elizabeth Eisenberg, both popped out of their cars to offer their wishes. Rachel was in the company of her husband, Mark Siegal, and their two dogs. Elizabeth held up a sign fashioned from a paper bag.
While cars passed by, Rabbi Matt Eisenberg was in the foyer acting as emcee for his parents.
His father’s most enduring legacy, Eisenberg wrote, is the existence of Temple Israel Ner Tamid.
“He gave a beginning from which to grow and thrive,” he wrote the Cleveland Jewish News in a Jan. 20 email. “We would not be here if he had not had the chutzpah and initiative to start up a new congregation at the age of 54. It is rare for a rabbi to stay in Cleveland after leaving another congregation and then start a new one. Not unheard of, just rare. In April 2021, we will be 36 years old – double chai.”
He said his father loves archaeology.
“His one sermon according to me – look deeply into the archaeology of the Jewish people,” Eisenberg wrote. “Look deeply within yourself.”
The rabbi emeritus expressed gratitude for the outpouring of love.
“So I’m 90,” said the father. “I said that to myself when I got up this morning. I’m still here. And that’s great.”
Eisenberg was born Jan. 26, 1931, in Boston to oral surgeon Dr. Moses and Violet Eisenberg. He was raised in Temple Mishkan Tefilah, a Conservative synagogue, and graduated from Brookline High School. He took classes at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge and graduated from Clark University in Worcester, Mass.
When he told his mother he wanted to be a rabbi, her retort was, “What kind of a job is that for a Jewish boy?” Eisenberg told his son recently.
He was ordained from Hebrew Union College in Cincinnati in 1957. There he met Helen Finer, who was teaching at the Isaac M. Wise Temple religious school while he was the audiovisual supervisor. The two were married Sept. 1, 1957, at Hebrew Union College’s chapel.
Afterward he served first as chaplain for two years at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Miss., became assistant rabbi at Temple Sholom in Chicago and relocated to Cleveland in 1971 at the invitation of Rabbi Arthur Lelyveld. He worked at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood and at Congeregation Brith Emeth in Pepper Pike before leading Temple Israel Ner Tamid.
The Eisenbrgs raised their three children in Cleveland Heights. All three graduated from Cleveland Heights High School.
He was pleased with the celebration.
“I know them,” he said. “The most important thing is that they know who they are, and they know who I am, and we’ve been together a long time and we continue to be together. And Matthew is a wonderful rabbi. That makes me happy. And I know that what I’ve tried to do will continue. So, G-d is good.”