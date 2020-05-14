This week, many of the state’s 23 drive-in theaters hope to see times like they haven’t seen in decades.
While indoor theaters still can’t open under Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s stay safe Ohio order due to COVID-19, the outdoor venues – which enjoyed success in their earlier days – started to open this week.
The first drive-in theater opened in Camden, N.J., on June 6, 1933. For the price of 25 cents per car and 25 cents per occupant, moviegoers were treated to an hour-long silent comedy, “Wives Beware,” under the stars, parked on a ramp that allowed everyone to see the giant screen.
Drive-ins increased in popularity starting in the 1940s when individual speakers were hooked up to a car window that was partially rolled down. Later, playgrounds and flea markets and the ability to grill before a movie were added, and by 1958, there were 4,063 drive-ins across the country, including dozens in Ohio. Guests could either bring food or purchase refreshments at a concession stand and many times could enjoy a double-feature movie for one price.
The seasonal revenue stream of the drive-in business made it difficult to keep a theater solvent. So did the offering of B-run movies by film distributors and the late-releases of the popular movies playing at the indoor theaters first. An increase in property values in the 1970s and the development of mega-malls and entertainment alternatives in the 1980s were additional challenges. And the expense of transitioning from outdated celluloid to digital films – about $75,000 per screen – in the past decade forced many drive-ins out of business.
Today, only 305 theaters are still in operation in the United States and more than 75% are privately owned, according to the United Drive-In Theatre Owners Association.
In Northeast Ohio, among those opening this week: Mayfield Road Drive-in in Munson Township, Midway Twin Drive-In in Ravenna; Aut-O-Rama Twin Drive-in Theatre in North Ridgeville and Magic City Drive-in in Barberton. In Central Ohio, among those open is South Drive-in Theatre in Columbus. Today, FM car speakers have replaced individual speakers.
Bryon Teagardner, who owns South Drive-In Theatre, has been in the business for more than 20 years and works with family members who have been in the business even longer. In response to the recent shutdown and finding himself and others “sitting on an enterprise that was accumulating expenses with no source of income,” he sent 41 letters and multiple emails to public officials arguing that viewing movies from within the confines of a vehicle was safe and that drive-in theaters should be allowed to open this week.
His letters and those from other owners and patrons were part of a campaign in late-March by Timothy Sherman, who is vice president of the UDITOA and also owns Aut-O-Rama Twin Drive-In.
The drive-ins argued they should be open because “social distancing is built into our business model,” Sherman told the CJN.
Teagardner said after the letter campaign, “there was no official announcement, press conference or direct contact from the governor, but the exemption had been put in the updated stay safe Ohio order that had just been issued by the Ohio Department of Health on April 30. It would go into effect on May 1. I learned about this in a 5:30 a.m. email blast from Tim Sherman.”
Teagardner said he had booked movies that were released prior to the shutdown, plus classic films. He said only 513 vehicles – half the capacity – will be permitted in every other space with 10 feet between them. The concession stand, restroom and portable bathroom lines will follow accepted social distancing and sanitation. Also, there will be online ticketing, workers will wear masks and patrons will be asked to wear masks when outside of their vehicle. A small business economic relief loan is offsetting some of the operating expenses of reopening, Teagardner said.
Similar measures are being taken by other proprietors, though the UDITOA is not involved in individual drive-in theater renovations.
“We have lots to do to get ready for the safety factor to protect our customers as well as our employees,” Walt Effinger, who owns Skyview Drive-In in Lancaster, told the CJN.
He said he doesn’t plan to reopen until the end of the month and all policies and protocols are subject to change as circumstances change.
Skip Yassenoff, whose family owned South Drive-In for decades before selling the business to Teagardner in 2018, said he experienced many of the ups and downs of the industry. He said the opening of drive-in theaters is “the first sign of things returning to normal in these times.”
Drive-in theater details
Aut-o-Rama Twin Drive
33395 Lorain Road, North Ridgeville. autoramadrivein.com. 440-327-9595
Admission: $12 for 12 and older; $5 for children under 12
Guests may bring in food.
Mayfield Road Drive-in
12100 Mayfield Road, Munson Township. funflick.com. 440-286-7173
Admission: $2 May 15 and May 16; $20 per carload after May 16
Vehicles will be parked 6 feet apart centered between the two poles. The concession stand will have a walk-up window available for ordering (no entrance into the building) and a separate window for pick-up. The bathrooms will be open and sanitized throughout the evening. For an additional $8, guests can bring in outside food and beverage.
Midway Drive In
State Route 59, Ravenna. funflick.com. 330-296-9829
Admission: $2 May 15 and May 16; $20 per carload after May 16
Vehicles will be parked 6 feet apart centered between the two poles. The concession stand will form one line distancing 6 feet apart and there will be a separate pick window. For an additional $8, guests can bring in outside food and beverage.
Magic City Drive-in in Barberton
5602 S. Cleveland-Massillon Road, Barberton. magiccitydrive-in.com. 330-825-4333
Admission: $25 per car Friday and Saturday; $20 per car Sundays through Thursday
$10 to bring in outside food and beverage.
Source: Theater websites