A 19-year-old man from Berea has been charged following a police pursuit and three-vehicle crash that killed an 85-year-old woman, according to a Dec. 9 news release from Solon police.
Jaymarlon Hayes was indicted by the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury Dec. 8 on multiple charges, including one count of involuntary manslaughter, one count of aggravated vehicular homicide, two counts of aggravated vehicular assault, carrying a concealed weapon, and failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer.
He was driving a Ford Fusion reported stolen at gunpoint in Cleveland at the time of the Dec. 3 crash. A Solon officer deployed Stop Sticks to stop the suspect vehicle, according to the release, and it began to lose control before striking the sticks. It then traveled left of center and caused the crash with two other vehicles on Solon Road at Erico Drive.
“All charges are felonies,” the release reads. “Additional charges may be added pending further investigation.”
Hayes remained hospitalized Dec. 9 and was under watch of Solon Police Department. He will be transferred to the custody of the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office once medically cleared for release.
Sally Schultz, a passenger in a pickup truck, died following the crash. She lived in Bainbridge Township and was at first identified as living in Chagrin Falls by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s office.
The pickup truck was driven by a man, 89, also of Bainbridge Township, who sustained injuries in the crash, according to the release. He was taken to an area hospital and has since been released.
A third vehicle, a van that was driving behind the pickup truck, was also involved.
After the westbound suspect vehicle, the stolen Ford Fusion, crashed into the eastbound Chevy Silverado pickup, the truck was pushed backwards into the eastbound Ford Econoline van, which was driven by a man, 37, of North Bloomfield. He was also treated for injuries sustained in the crash and released from an area hospital.
An officer on patrol observed the blue Ford Fusion sedan traveling eastbound on Solon Road from Erico Drive at approximately 2:40 p.m. Dec. 3, according to the release.
The vehicle was entered in a police database as a stolen vehicle, taken at gunpoint from Cleveland on Dec. 2. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but it fled eastbound on Solon Road. Pursuit continued for approximately two minutes, traveling into the Village of Bentleyville and Chagrin Falls before the Solon officer lost sight of the suspect vehicle and terminated his pursuit. The stolen vehicle returned to Solon westbound on Solon Road after being pursued by a neighboring police agency.
The Solon officer then deployed Stop Sticks, the suspect vehicle began to lose control before striking the sticks, and traveled left of center to cause the crash with the two other vehicles.
The other two vehicles were traveling in the opposite direction. The intersection of Solon Road and State Route 91, one of the busiest in the city of Solon, is located approximately 1,500 feet west of the crash site – the direction the stolen vehicle was heading.
The theft of the Ford Fusion remains an active investigation by the Cleveland Police Department, according to the release.