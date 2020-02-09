Seth Rodin caught the bug in 1996.
But it wasn’t a cold or the flu – and it wasn’t an insect either.
It was a love for working for hotels.
And his love brought him to take on his greatest leadership position in hospitality management yet: general manager of the Drury Inn and Suites Cleveland Beachwood in Orange opening for reservations March 31.
“I selected a career in hospitality by accident,” said Rodin, a resident of Twinsburg and a lifelong Cleveland-area resident. “I was starting to plan events for my fraternity, Alpha Epsilon Pi, at Kent State University, and a friend of mine suggested I join the Conference Bureau at Kent. I worked for that, and I sold real conferences, real events, meetings, weddings and things like that during college.
“I then interned and eventually worked at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame doing similar work, and then I met people from Marriott in 1996. They basically said, ‘Hey, if you like doing this, you’d love working at a hotel.’ I had never even thought about hotels. Ever since, I’ve dabbled mostly in the hotel industry, and that’s what kind of led me up to here. I don’t know why I work in hotels; once you get the bug, you just can’t get out of it. It just brings you back.”
The “bug” matches Rodin’s “people person” personality, and working in hotels gives him the ability to be social for a living.
“I’m interacting with guests, whether it’s me working as a banquet manager knowing we’ve helped someone celebrate an awesome wedding or making sure someone who’s staying at the hotel because they have someone in the hospital is taken care of, but in a different way. You’re making sure their stay is just as enjoyable even though they’re going through some difficult times. It’s just that interaction and that feeling of really changing people’s attitude toward things and having an enjoyable stay with you, an enjoyable meal, whatever it may be. I get a lot of enjoyment out of that.”
Rodin’s hotel work includes serving as Marriott Hotels’ catering service manager, Wyndham Hotel Group’s catering sales manager, InterContinental Hotels Group’s catering sales manager, Marriott International’s Renaissance Cleveland Hotel sales manager and Renaissance Hotels’ senior operations manager, all in Cleveland.
However, after a change in management while working at Renaissance and discovering a dislike for the franchise side, Rodin made the move to Drury Plaza Hotel Cleveland as assistant general manager in 2016, and which had first opened that year after renovating the board of education building.
“I did not know who they were when I first applied ... and I had never been in their building downtown, but I knew it was an opportunity,” Rodin said. “When I looked them up, they were No.1 in most of their locations on TripAdvisor. It truly is a great hotel company. They’re just very good to their employees. It’s smaller, and everyone knows who you are, even people from all the way at the top.”
Once the Orange location of Drury became a reality, Rodin knew it would be his next move, and he looks forward to the increased responsibility.
“I had known about the upcoming property and kind of always had it in the back of my head that that could be my hotel,” he said. “When it was time to fill the position, I applied and I got it. I was pretty excited.
“I finally have the opportunity to show my managerial skills and my ability to lead a team. I think I have a really good sense of what people are feeling, whether it’s the guest or the worker, and making them feel comfortable and making them feel like this should be their home, whether it’s they work there or they’re going to be staying with us.”
The opening hotel boasts more than 2,100 square feet of meeting and event space, 160 guest rooms and 40 full- and part-time employees. Drury Hotels Co., founded in 1973, is based in St. Louis and is family owned and operated by the Drury family. There are 150 Drury hotels in 25 states, 11 of which are in Ohio.
The hotel will have a soft opening March 19, where people can see the finished hotel and meet the staff.
With more than a dozen hotels in the immediate area, it begs the question: is there room in the inn for another inn?
To Rodin, it’s Drury’s amenities, hardworking staff and comforting, home-like nature that sets it above the other hotel options.
“I think the value Drury offers to guests is really No.1. Like the service, the two included meals, the three included alcoholic beverages, the free Wi-Fi – all of those amenities are going to stand out compared to the competition. And when you walk into where the buffet is, you’re going to feel like you’re at home in a kitchen.
“The Drury way of doing things is unlike any other I’ve experienced in any hotel world. The service, the cleanliness, there are procedures for everything. As long as you do those successfully, the hotel itself will stand out on its own. It’s the newest hotel, and we are off the path – it’s not where everyone else is. The team we’re putting together is going to be above the rest with friendliness and customer service.”
When he’s not wearing his Drury name tag, Rodin, who celebrated his bar mitzvah at Mayfield Hillcrest Synagogue in 1984, enjoys spending time exploring Cleveland, traveling, going to sporting events and watching movies with his wife, teenage son and daughter, who both attend Twinsburg High School. From 2009 to 2017, he served as a Twinsburg City Council member.