University Hospitals has announced a “transformational” gift from community leaders Michael and Grace Drusinsky of Beachwood benefiting advanced orthopedic and sports medicine care, according to an Oct. 7 news release.
In recognition of the gift, University Hospitals has renamed its sports medicine program as the UH Drusinsky Sports Medicine Institute.
Michael Drusinsky is a former UH Ahuja Medical Center board member. The couple both serve on the UH National Art Leadership Council and Rainbow Babies & Children’s National Leadership Council. In 2017, they established the Michael and Grace Drusinsky Chair in Orthopaedic Surgery and Sports Medicine after Michael Drusinsky was treated following a shoulder injury. Previously, they also established the Drusinsky-Fanaroff Chair in Neonatology in 2006, in recognition of Michael’s brother-in-law and internationally-recognized neonatologist Dr. Avroy A. Fanaroff, the release said.
The couple declined to disclose the gift amount.
The Drusinskys are members of Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike.
“Grace and I are both immigrants to the United States – myself from South Africa and Grace from Italy – but Cleveland is our home, in every sense of the word,” Michael Drusinsky said in the news release. “Like UH, we are passionate about supporting and strengthening this community for future generations. Sports medicine is the perfect conduit for this because it benefits people of all ages and abilities. To help further UH’s story of service and compassion is a privilege we never expected.”
“The field of sports medicine is so unique, because it’s about more than sickness or injury,” Grace Drusinsky said in the release. “UH cares for the whole athlete, from physicals and diagnostic assessments, to injury prevention and concussion education, to nutrition and wellness programs. Treatment and rehabilitation are only a fraction of what they provide for our community.”
The UH Drusinsky Sports Medicine Institute delivers comprehensive sports medicine services from peewee to pro, integrating care from fellowship-trained sports medicine specialists, primary care physicians, nutritionists, sleep experts and other health care professionals, the release said. Through direct athletic trainer and team physician coverage, UH Drusinsky Sports Medicine Institute is the first point of contact for injury prevention, recovery, safety and performance to more than 70 local high schools and colleges. It also provides full-team coverage to the Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Monsters and the Cleveland Ballet.
Dr. James E. Voos, chair of the department of orthopaedic surgery, the Jack and Mary Herrick Distinguished Chair in Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine, and head team physician for the Cleveland Browns said, “Whether it’s your first steps, your first marathon or your first joint replacement, UH Drusinsky Sports Medicine Institute is your partner throughout the journey. Michael and Grace are the best advocates and allies I could hope for in bringing this vision to life.”
The couple’s support will also benefit a new sports medicine complex at UH Ahuja Medical Center, slated to open in 2023. The facility will offer comprehensive orthopedic care, rehabilitation, training, walk-in urgent care and on-site surgical services.
“We applaud the Drusinskys’ generosity and their vision for elevating the quality of sports medicine care, with an emphasis on optimizing performance and improving the overall well-being of every individual,” Dr. Cliff A. Megerian, CEO of University Hospitals and the Jane and Henry Meyer Chief Executive Officer Distinguished Chair, said in the release. “With Michael and Grace’s support, UH will become the preeminent leader in sports medicine care, benefiting our local community and helping to advance the standard of care nationwide.”