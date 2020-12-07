Spinning their wheels for a good cause, 200 American bicyclists partnered with 20 Israeli amputee cyclists to raise $1.7 million to provide life-altering prosthetics and care to amputees on a fundraising trip to Dubai that shattered barriers and broke records last month.
The yearly expedition is called the Next Ride, sponsored by a Solon-based nonprofit called The Next Step, which Shoshana Dessler-Jacobs, Israel Medical Fund co-founder and Next Step international director, described as the only organization that supports adults and children suffering from limb loss in Israel. Normally, she added, the trip would take place in Israel, but travel restrictions imposed by COVID-19 caused them to relocate to the United Arab Emirates, where infection rates are much lower, also giving the rendezvous extra historical significance.
“We pivoted to Dubai because I personally have been seeing an average drop of about 30% in donations across the nonprofit spectrum,” Jacobs said of this year’s event, which ran from Nov. 9 to Nov. 15. “Israel Medical Fund is no exception, and IMF (has) been forced to discover more creative ways for fundraising, including cycling in Dubai so our amputee recipients do not miss out on the services they desperately need.”
Israel Medical Fund is a nonprofit organization established to support medical initiatives in Israel.
Jacobs said the trip to Dubai comes on the heels of the Abraham Accords, a peace treaty that Israel and the UAE reached in August, initiated by the Trump administration. Joining Jacobs and the cyclists on the ride was Jason Greenblatt, Trump’s adviser on Israel, who agreed to come after she reached out to him.
“Some of our ‘ah’ moments included the fact that we were the first and largest Jewish group with Israeli participation in the Emirates,” said Jacobs, a University Heights resident and member of Congregation Alexander in University Heights. “We were the first kosher dinner for 200 guests at the Burj Khalifa with speeches in Hebrew.”
In addition to a historic dining experience at the tallest building in the world, the trip also ferried riders across 100 miles of the Al Quadra cycling track, a 180-mile route of paved roads that Jacobs said the Emirati sheikhs have put a lot of money into developing. For part of the journey, they stayed on the artificial island of Palm Jumeihra.
“You see splendor in the Emirates that you don’t see anywhere else,” said Jacobs, a member of the Cleveland Jewish News 2019 Class of 12 Under 36.
Among the 20 Israeli amputee cyclists who got to see those vistas was an 18-year-old handicapped Israeli girl, Chaya Iflah, whose first name translates to ‘life’ in Hebrew. She’s been riding with The Next Step since the program started in 2016. According to Jacobs, she raised more than $35,000 as she piloted her hand bike along the Al Quadra.
The IMF co-founder said that Next Step works to help Israelis suffering from limb loss specifically due to the country’s socialized health care system.
“Limb loss is one of those areas where the allocations for the government are not always enough for the prosthetics that certain individuals need,” Jacobs said. “For some patients, they’re not available at all.”
Beyond raising funds for prosthetic, she said The Next Step offers walking and running clinics, monthly meetings and social work to connect amputees to medical professionals as well as others suffering from limb loss.
“There’s many advantages to our insurance system,” Jacobs said. “There are many advantages to a socialized healthcare system, too. And that’s why we don’t leave out any healthcare system, but rather try to bridge the gaps.”
Collin Cunningham is a freelance writer from Cleveland.