Orange Village Council president Brandon Duber was re-elected to another one-year term as council president during its first meeting for 2022 on Jan. 5, held virtually on Zoom.
Duber, who attends Park Synagogue in Pepper Pike and Cleveland Heights, was first elected to the council in 2011, with this most recent term as his eighth year as council president.
“Thank you all, I appreciate you nominating and voting for me again,” he said at the meeting. “If anyone ever has anything to input, please feel free to bring it forward to me.”
Councilman Brent Silver was re-elected council president pro-tempore for 2022. He was first elected to a two-year unexpired term in 2019. Silver was one of four incumbents that retained their seats in the 2021 election, including council members Alan Charnas, Judson Kline and Lisa Perry. An election was slated in Orange last November, with newcomer Amanda Kurland running for one of the four available seats. But, former councilman Pradip Kamat resigned in September 2021 and Kurland was nominated to fill that vacant seat with a two-year, unexpired council term.
Charnas, Kline, Perry and Silver were also sworn in at the meeting. Kurland, who attends B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike, was sworn in September 2021 at a special meeting to begin her term the following month.
“We have a good solid council, and I think everybody has been working well together for the last however many years,” Duber said. “We have a great addition with Amanda (Kurland) and I’m looking forward to a lot of good things by our council and village coming up.”
Mayor Kathy U. Mulcahy also listed her goals for the year – including several development projects, like the new residential project next to Pinecrest by developer Randy Kertesz that is moving forward, as well various infrastructure projects. She added in possibly in February, the village will seek council authorization to advertise for bids for a new rescue squad ambulance, estimated at $270,000.
Mulcahy also mentioned the village’s effort to purchase a new dump truck, budgeted at $180,000 to $200,000. But, the service department won’t get it until next year. There are also plans to purchase a new firetruck by 2025, she said. The village is also due to renegotiate its contract with the police department’s union this year and is required to do a five-year update to its stormwater plan.
There will be no more municipal elections in Orange until November 2023, Mulcahy said.
“So I have a little bit of a longer timeline in my thinking because we are approaching some projects that are going to require a little bit more of a runway than just a one-year timetable,” she said at the meeting. “We have some good things happening.”