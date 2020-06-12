Leslie Dunn never could have predicted the divorce attorney she hired in the early 1980s would become a close friend and mentor, as well as whose position she would follow in the footsteps of – twice.
As of June 1, Dunn became the new president of the David and Inez Myers Foundation, the organization she’s been a part of since joining as a trustee in 2000. She replaced S. Lee Kohrman, who retired from the position after 24 years.
Years before, she followed Kohrman as the second chair of the Mt. Sinai Health Care Foundation – the foundation Dunn, Kohrman and others were a part of creating.
“I guess history is repeating itself,” Dunn said. “Our philanthropic lives – mine nowhere near as extensive as his – they’ve been very much in tandem for a number of things.”
On top of years of completing projects and efforts together, Dunn worked with Kohrman in developing one of his most recent projects: the Campership Outreach program.
Their years together crafting a close relationship helped Dunn learn something great from Kohrman she refuses to forget: the power of working hard.
“You have to really believe that things can be better and different if you just work at it, and this is something that I think (Lee is) a great example of,” Dunn said. “It’s not that money is important, ‘cause it is, but you have to believe really in the power of involvement and philanthropy, and he does.”
To Dunn, the words “stamina,” “determination,” “leadership,” “heart” and “intelligence” come together to form 92-year-old Kohrman.
She looks forward to her new world of Myers Foundation leadership after graciously taking the torch from Kohrman, but she acknowledges she has monumental shoes to fill.
“One hallmark of his is that he has very strong views,” Dunn said. “These views are always on behalf of other people. ... He’s a big believer in people. His interest in the under-served – whether it’s in the Jewish community, greater Cleveland or in the former Soviet Union – equity and the continuity of the Jewish people is so evident in everything he does.”
She knows that Kohrman will be on the Myers Foundation board, giving her space to form her well-informed judgments and lead the organization how she chooses.
“He’s going to be there not if, but when I want some really reliable, good thinking about things; when I want to know about the (Myers Foundation’s) past when I wasn’t involved; and some honest advice about whatever it is that I’m thinking about that I want to share with the other trustees,” Dunn said. “He’s going to be a huge source of support for me.”
Dunn’s close friend and mentor has spent most of his life working for others, and that will always inspire her to continue to do the same.
“When you consider all of the people he knows, regardless of their religious denomination, it’s no wonder he spends all his time doing this (work),” Dunn said. “There’s so many people who want to talk to him all the time. I think it was putting himself where his heart was. He just didn’t talk about it; he did it.”
Dunn described a new Federation award created in Kohrman’s sake, rightfully named the S. Lee Kohrman Award.
The award recognizes an outstanding Jewish educator working at a local Jewish organization who provides an education outside the traditional classroom – like camps and youth groups.
The application process is through the JEC, as it selects the winner.
The winner will be announced at the Federation’s annual meeting, where the winner will also receive $4,000.
“This (award) is really where his heart is,” Dunn said.
The most interesting moments of Dunn’s life came from time spent in Israel with Kohrman and the Myers Foundation trustees during grant trips.
It was during these trips Dunn truly saw Kohrman’s curiosity that ranges from culture to people, and when she saw also moments of his influence.
“The curiosity is evident in the grants obviously, but when we would go to dinner, you would see that same curiosity and joy in new experiences in the restaurants he would choose,” Dunn said. “They were never typical restaurants; it was always something that was a true experience.”
Dunn recalls an Ethiopian restaurant, “the best” seafood restaurant in old Jaffa and a catered dinner at the caterer’s home where an important Israeli journalist joined them.
“Those are really terrific memories, truthfully,” Dunn said.
She said she looks forward to creating many more lasting memories, and the opportunity to continue to learn from Kohrman.