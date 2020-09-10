Dr. Joan Duwve was named the new director of the Ohio Department of Health by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine during the Sept. 10 press briefing on COVID-19 and the state's response.
Hours later, DeWine announced Duwve had withdrawn her name from consideration for the position, citing personal reasons.
The administration will continue its search for a full-time director of the ODH, DeWine said in a statement Thursday evening.
Duwve serves as the director of public health within the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
She earned her medical degree from John Hopkins University and has a master of public health degree from the University of Michigan. An Ohio native, she is a graduate of North Olmsted High School and of The Ohio State University.
Former Ohio Department of Health director Dr. Amy Acton left the position in June. Lance Himes has been serving as acting director since then.